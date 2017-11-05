Marijuana and alcohol lead students into trouble

Roommates who smoke together get arrested together

On Oct. 26, at 8:55 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to New Residence Hall on a report of an odor of marijuana. Upon arrival, the officer knocked on the door of the room that was suspected to have marijuana inside, and a male student answered. When the student opened the door, the officer detected a stronger odor of marijuana, and noticed that the male student’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot. The officer told the male student that he was at his dorm to investigate an odor of marijuana. The male student responded, “Oh, OK.” The officer asked the male student if he could enter the room, and the student agreed to let him in.

Upon entering the room, the officer observed a glass pipe that was approximately 12 inches long. The glass pipe was on the floor, and there was green leafy vegetation, believed to be marijuana, inside. On top of the laundry hamper was a metal herb grinder containing more green leafy vegetation, and on top of the desk was an electronic weighing scale and two rolling paper containers, police said. The male student claimed ownership of the paraphernalia and green leafy vegetation, believed to be marijuana. The roommate of the male student was found in possession of a hand-rolled cigarette suspected to contain marijuana.

Both students were placed under arrest, handcuffed and searched. They were then transported to Campus Police Headquarters for processing at 9:15 p.m., police said. Pro-staff arrived at Campus Police Headquarters. Both students were issued a summons.

Student sent to hospital after drinking too much

On Nov. 1, at 3 a.m., two Campus Police officers were dispatched to assist TCNJ EMS with three intoxicated female students in New Residence Hall. One of the officers made contact with two of the the three intoxicated females, who were roommates. They stated that they were drinking alcohol at an off-campus house party, police said. TCNJ EMS arrived on scene and assessed the two intoxicated students.

The third intoxicated female student was located in a separate room. The second officer on scene made contact with the female student, who appeared to be physically fine. She stated she had “a few alcoholic drinks” at an off-campus house party, police said. The female student did not know the exact location of the party. The female student was escorted to the room where the other two students were located and being assessed by TCNJ EMS.

The initial caller, a friend of the intoxicated students, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. One of the students was transported to the hospital by Ewing Township EMS. The other two students refused any further medical aid. A summons was not issued to any of the three students as a result of the New Jersey Lifeline Legislation.

House party leaves student hungover

On Nov. 1, at 1:40 a.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to assist TCNJ EMS with an intoxicated female in Wolfe Hall. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female student who was sitting on her bed, police said. The student stated that after drinking an unknown amount of alcohol at an off-campus house party in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, she returned to her room where she began to vomit.

The intoxicated student’s roommate contacted Campus Police out of concern for her friend’s well-being. TCNJ EMS arrived on scene at 1:52 a.m. and assessed the intoxicated student, police said. The student refused any medical aid. A summons was not issued to the student as a result of the New Jersey Lifeline Legislation.