Classic Signals: Students find niche at College

Every week, Features Editor Ashton Leber hits the archives and finds old Signals that relate to current College topics and top stories.

In 1991, the College provided social, cultural and academic clubs for students who were eager to get involved on campus. For those looking to participate in sports just for fun, there were intramural teams to join. Over the years, the College has provided a wide variety of opportunities for students to get involved. With many clubs and organizations, it’s safe to say students can find something that best fits them and their schedule. Getting involved on campus also allows students to make new friends, expand out of their comfort zones and build their resumes. Today, those same opportunities still exist for everyone at the College hoping to find their niche.

For first year students, as well as returning upperclassmen, the TSC campus can seem overwhelming. Where do I begin? What should I do first? Whom should I know? All these are questions that students ask themselves.

The truth is there are no answers to these questions. Trenton State College provides a world of opportunities and it is up to individual students to find out what is in it for them.

Trenton State College has a myriad of resources which are here for primarily one purpose: to be used by the students. So, get to know them and use them wisely.

Located at the heart of the campus is the Roscoe L. West Library, the third largest library in the state of New Jersey and the most powerful instrument in obtaining a college education. By now everyone on the TSC campus must have visited the building for one reason or another.

Besides several hundred thousand books available, the library provides a plethora of other resources. Located on the main floor of the library is the Current Periodical room.

Across from the periodical room is the reference section. The reference desk is staffed by knowledgeable and helpful librarians during most of the library hours.

Located in the basement is a wealth of information bound periodicals and microform. Would you like to read about the Civil War when it was happening? What about the French Revolution?

Forcina Hall not only contains classrooms but also the media center, where students can use and/or borrow an array of electronic equipment including tape recorders, cameras, and videos.

Are you interested in sports? The school has an array of intramural, informal, and formal sports teams which give students the opportunity to interact and have fun.

Whether you are interested in social, ethnic, or professional clubs, Trenton State has the student organization for you.