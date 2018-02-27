Faculty member threatened by mysterious male

By Brielle Bryan

News Editor

Male individual threatens faculty member

On Feb. 14, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Campus Police was dispatched to Forcina Hall to speak to a faculty member concerning several harassing phone calls. The faculty member said that a male individual had called her and left her a message accusing her of calling his mother and harassing him, police said.

The faculty member called the male back at 2:45 p.m. He was irate, and threatened to come to her office. She said the caller said he would “tell me off to my fucking face,” to which she hung up the phone, police said.

The male individual is not enrolled in any classes at the College, police said. The faculty member stated that the male individual did not threaten her with physical violence.

At 3:35 p.m., Campus Police called the individual on the phone to discuss his concerns and his behavior. The male was verbally hostile and would not confirm his identity. Campus Police asked him to confirm his identity so they could discuss the situation at hand, and the male hung up, police said. No further calls were made by Campus Police.

The faculty member did not wish to sign a complaint at that time, and was advised that a report would be made to document the male’s actions, police said. The female was additionally advised that if she needed an escort to and from her car, she should reach out to Campus Police and one would be provided.

Backpack goes missing in Eickhoff Hall

On Feb. 16, at 11 a.m., a female student arrived at Campus Police Headquarters to speak with officers regarding the theft of her backpack. The female stated that on Feb. 14, she left her black backpack in the dining area of Eickhoff Hall. She contacted Eickhoff Dining Services the following day to inquire if a backpack matching hers was turned in, and she was told they did not have any backpacks turned into them.

The student stated she searched inside her vehicle with negative results, police said. The black backpack was a shoulder bag with two straps, and contained a black Michael Kors wallet and key ring.

The wallet contained one debit card, the student’s New Jersey driver’s license and two $100 bills, according to police reports. She stated there had not been suspicious debit card activity and that she would cancel her card. The key ring that was located in her backpack contained the student’s car key and three house keys, police said. A New Jersey victim notification form was completed.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at (609) 771-2345.