A letter to the president of TCNJ

This letter is in response to an email sent to the College community on Monday, Jan. 30, from President R. Barbara Gitenstein regarding President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending immigration as well as restricted entry into the U.S. from seven countries.

Dear Bobby,

We call on you as president of the College to denounce the executive order banning the entry of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia. This order is racist in targeting nations with majority Muslim populations. It is inhumane in refusing to aid refugees from desperately war-torn conditions, which the United States has had a hand in creating. The ban is already restricting the travel of individuals in this country as well as those stopped at the borders. It will tear apart families, and it is terrorizing Muslim-American communities, who know they are being stigmatized, racially profiled and identified as potential terrorists.

We’re asking you to take a public stand because this executive order is also an assault on institutions of higher education. It drastically curtails our ability to do our work as teachers, students, researchers and scholars in every academic field. The College has made a strong commitment to “global engagement” in its 2021 Strategic Plan. This ban will diminish the College’s efforts to be a site of international cooperation and will compromise the transnational production of knowledge. Under this ban, it is quite possible that international students, faculty, staff and researchers will be excluded from our campus, and that some will be stranded away from their families.

In some cases, we may be hampered in hosting international fellowships and conducting collaborative, transnational research. The ban will have terrible repercussions beyond the seven targeted nations. Students from other countries will be afraid, rightfully, to attend schools in such a discriminatory atmosphere. Academics from many countries will understandably boycott our institutions to protest. And, of course, there will be retaliatory bans. Ideas cannot freely circulate when the mobility of our international community is restricted. Academic freedom depends on the freedom of movement across borders.

Many have drawn heartbreaking parallels between the ban on Muslim refugees today and the refusal to open our doors to Jewish refugees in the ’30s and ’40s. We should recall another historical lesson. As you well know, distinguished American institutions were created by intellectuals fleeing from Nazi Germany, including the New School for Social Research and the Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton, N.J. Where would our institutions of higher education be today without the fundamental contributions of refugees and immigrants from all over the world, in every generation since World War II? This includes every field in the arts, humanities, social sciences and sciences. Respect for this history should help us respond to the current emergency.

We hope the College will make a public statement in opposition to the ban. Your leadership on this will help us to connect with other universities and colleges that, in the coming days, will also be making public statements. Collaborative effort is essential now to fight this attack on the values and the workings of the entire academic community.

Thank you for reading this. We’re sure you have already thought about this at length and are aware of many more repercussions across the College and academia at large. Please know that we appreciate your leadership during such challenging times, and we look forward to your response.

Best wishes,

John Landreau, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Holly Haynes, Philosophy

Rebecca Li, Sociology & Anthropology

Zakiya Adair, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies & African American Studies

Luis Gabriel-Stheeman, World Languages

Michael Robertson, English

David Blake, English

Christopher Fisher, History

Shaun Wiley, Psychology

Miriam Lowi, Political Science

Adriana Rosman-Askot, World Languages

Jo-Ann Gross, History

Cynthia Paces, History

Cecilia Colbeth, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies & Philosophy

Glenn Steinberg, English

David Venturo, English

Jo Carney, English

Miriam Shakow, Sociology and Anthropology

Robert McGreevey, History

Regina Morin, World Languages

Cassandra Jackson, English

Ellen Friedman, English

Rachel Adler, Sociology and Anthropology

Celia Chazelle, History

Juda Bennett, English

Alvin Figueroa, World Languages

Sarah Chartock, Political Science

Mary Lynn Hopps, Women in Leadership and Learning

Janet Gray, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Lee Ann Ricardi, Art and Art History

Marla Jaksch, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Xinru Liu, History

Catie Rosemurgy, English

Diane Steinberg, English

Michele Tarter, English

Simona Wright, World Languages

Anita Allyn, Art and Art History

Emily Meixner, English

Harriet Hustis, English

Lincoln Konkle, English

Pierre Le Morvan, Philosophy

Lois Fichner-Rathus, Art and Art History

Richard Kamber, Philosophy

Jean Graham, English

Deborah Hutton, Art and Art History

Matthew Bender, History

Marimar Huguet-Jerez, World Languages

Elizabeth Borland, Sociology and Anthropology

Felicia Jean Steele, English

Brian Potter, Political Science

Mindi McMann, English

Holly Ogren, World Languages

Lynn Gazley, Sociology and Anthropology

Leigh-Ann Francis, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies & African American Studies

Diane Bates, Sociology and Anthropology

Deborah Compte, World Languages

Michael Nordquist, Center for Community Engaged Learning and Research

Ann Marie Nicolosi, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Cynthia Curtis, Mathematics

Teresa Marrin Nakra, Music

Winnifred Brown-Glaude, African American Studies

Karina Lopez, The Bonner Institute for Civic and Community Engagement

Christopher Smith, Criminology

Carol A. Evangelisto, Counseling and Psychological Services

Kathleen Webber, English

Wayne Heisler, Music

Karen Clark, Mathematics

Rafia Z. Siddiq, Student Affairs

Grace Flager, Counseling and Psychological Services

Hue-Sun Ahn, Counseling and Psychological Services

Mark Edwards, Liberal Learning

Brittany Aydelotte, The Bonner Institute for Civic and Community Engagement

Nina Peel, Biology

Tracy Kress, Biology

Qin Shao, History

Andrew Clifford, Mathematics

Heather Camp, Center for Community Engaged Learning and Research

Donald Lovett, Biology

James Bricker, Biology

Luke Butler, Biology

Kasey March, Student Affairs

Maddie Anthes, Psychology

Margaret Ruddy, Psychology

Ashley Borders, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies

Jarret Crawford, Psychology

Margaret Martinetti, Psychology

Margarita Leahy, Counseling and Psychological Services

Amanda Norvell, Biology

Liselot van der Heijden, Art and Art History

Matthew Wind, Biology

David Vickerman, Music

Jean Kirnan, Psychology