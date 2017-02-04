Lion’s Plate: The go-to recipe for Valentine’s Day

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Whether you’re enjoying the single life or spending it with someone special, the College’s Culinary Club is here to help!

Chocolate is one of the easiest ways to fill a void. It can also be the best snack to enjoy with a loved one. With that in mind, here is our favorite dorm-friendly dessert: a microwave brownie cake in a mug.

Ingredients can be found almost entirely on campus. Take a trip to Eickhoff Hall, T-Dubbs or the C-Store to find these ingredients.

Want to personalize it? Mix in crushed Oreos or Chocolate Vanilla Crème Glutino cookies for a richer chocolate flavor. Or you can choose to top it with peanut butter, bananas or mini Reese’s cups. Cooking is about self expression — let your heart take the lead this Valentine’s Day!

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons chocolate chips

1 Tablespoon of butter

2 Tablespoons of honey

3 Tablespoons of milk

1 Egg

4 Tablespoons flour

1 Pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Place chocolate chips and butter in a microwave-safe mug and microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between, until completely melted.

2. Add honey and milk. Stir until well combined

3. Add egg and beat until well combined. (Extra beating with a fork, for instance, may help you get a fluffier texture.)

4. Add salt and flour. Stir until combined and when you no longer see runny batter or chunks of dry flour. Do not overmix or the cake will be rubbery and tough.

5. Microwave for three minutes.