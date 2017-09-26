Campus Town masturbator caught in the act

By Brielle Bryan

Opinions Editor

Masturbator caught outside Campus Town Fitness Center

On Sept. 12, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Campus Police were dispatched to the N.J. Transit bus stop on Metzger Drive in front of the Campus Town Fitness Center. The caller reported to College Dispatch that there was a male wearing a cap and a backpack in front of the Campus Town Fitness Center who appeared to be touching himself inappropriately, police said.

Upon arrival, one of the Campus Police officers approached the male, who matched the caller’s description, and detained him for questioning. Another officer at the scene entered the Campus Town Fitness Center to speak to the caller and was approached by a student, according to police reports. The student stated that he was with another student on the gym floor when they observed the male suspect sitting on the ground with his legs crossed, appearing to be touching his genital area inappropriately, Campus Police said. Both students identified the male suspect detained by Campus Police as the one they witnessed doing the indecent act.

After speaking to the witnesses, a Campus Police officer spoke to the male suspect who was detained, Campus Police said. The male suspect identified himself as a Sodexo employee. In speaking with the suspect, Campus Police noticed that his language and behavior was that of a person who was associated with cognitive conditions, police said.

Campus Police explained to the male suspect why the police were called to respond and speak with him. The male suspect became upset immediately and stated that he did not mean to bother anyone. The male suspect stated that he only wanted to see the females exercising in the gym, according to police reports. The male suspect was advised on why his behavior was inappropriate and that he would be charged and released to next of kin for transport to his residence.

The male suspect was taken to Campus Police Headquarters and was issued a summons for lewdness, Campus Police said. The male suspect’s father was contacted, and he was asked to go to Campus Police Headquarters to pick up his son and transport him home. The male suspect’s father responded to Campus Police Headquarters and confirmed to Campus Police that his son did in fact have cognitive conditions.

Bike bandit targets the townhouses

On Sept. 14, at 3:20 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Campus Police Headquarters to take a report of a theft. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female student who stated that her Huffy dark blue men’s mountain bicycle with a bag rack on the rear fender was taken from her residence at Townhouse East, Campus Police said. The female student stated that the bicycle was locked to the wooden bench in front of her unit, and she showed the officer the broken lock.

The female student last saw her bicycle at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, and noticed it missing the following morning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14, police said. The female student stated that the bicycle’s tires were cracked from age, but it could still be ridden. The female student valued the bicycle at $100, Campus Police said. The female student was advised to contact Campus Police if any new information were to become available.

Chase for purse runs $150 short

On Sept. 14, at 4:25 p.m., a female student arrived at Campus Police Headquarters to report a theft. The female student stated she had class in the Social Sciences building at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14., police said. The student said that her pocketbook was on the floor, between her legs, during class. After finishing class at 10:40 a.m., the student forgot her pocketbook in the room. A student in the next class found the female student’s pocketbook and gave it to their professor, Campus Police said. At 10:52 a.m., the female student stated that she received an email from her professor stating that she had been given the female student’s pocketbook by the professor who taught the next class.

The female student said she went to her professor’s office at 4 p.m. to retrieve her pocketbook, and the professor who taught the class after hers was in the office. The professor stated that the female student’s professor left the pocketbook in the main office on the first floor, police said. The female student went to the office, which was occupied by several employees. According to police reports, the female student stated that the employees said, “It’s all good. You got all your stuff back.”

When the female student checked her pocketbook, she realized that all of her money was gone. The estimated cash amount was approximately $150, Campus Police said. No other items were taken from her pocketbook. The female student was advised to contact Campus Police if any new information were to arise.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at (609)- 771 2345.