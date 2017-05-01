Possession of weed prompts wild police chase

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager

Drunk and phoneless

At approximately 11:33 p.m. on April 22, a Campus Police officer was dispatched to the Student Recreation Center on a report of an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, the officer met with a Community Advisor who stated that he was concerned about a student’s wellbeing due to possible intoxication. The CA told Campus Police that the student was attempting to locate his cell phone inside the rec center and searched with negative results.

The officer observed that male student was alert and conscious. The officer asked if the student was alright and how much he had to drink, according to police reports. The student answered, “I had two to three vodka drinks at the football house.”

When the student spoke, the officer immediately detected the odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. The student also exhibited loss of balance and slurred speech, police said.

At 11:39 p.m., TCNJ EMS arrived at the scene to assess the intoxicated student. At 11:42 p.m., Pro-staff arrived at the scene. While speaking with TCNJ EMS, the officer heard the student state that he drank beer at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house. At 11:54 p.m., Ewing Basic Life Support arrived at the scene.

At 12:04 a.m., Ewing BLS determined that the student did not need medical transport, police said. The pro-staff member then spoke with the student regarding where he had been that night and what he had to drink. According to police reports, the student told the pro-staff member that he had seven to eight beers at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon formal. The formal was said to be located at the fraternity residence off campus. The student was unable to produce an address.

At 12:24 a.m., pro-staff determined that the student was able to stay in his dormitory for the night because he did not pose a threat to himself or anyone else, according to Campus Police. The student read and signed the Medical Assistance form and was advised by the officer to contact Campus Police if he was to exhibit any medical issues.

Students fail to flee from Campus Police

On April 21 at approximately 11:37 a.m., a Campus Police officer was on patrol when she observed two males loitering on the fourth level stairwell of Lot 13. The officer viewed the two males from her patrol vehicle that was stationary in front of Lot 13 near the Green Lane Fields footbridge.

The officer was able to see the first male wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with black pants and the second male wearing a green shirt with khaki shorts, according to police reports. The two males were accompanied by another person that the officer could not see. The officer could tell that a cigarette lighter was in use after watching the flicker of a flame appear a few times, police said. The officer then notified another officer of the suspicious activity in the stairwell and requested his assistance in investigating.

The officer said that there have been several complaints of students smoking in the garage stairwells. Additionally, there have been reports of small fires started on campus.

According to police reports, the officer’s backup arrived and drove up to the fourth level while she walked up the stairwell towards the fourth floor. As the female officer approached the third level, she heard the other officer yell “Stop!” as all of the male students fled.

One of the male students ran directly towards the female officer. She detained the male student and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He was then searched for weapons and his personal property was removed. The officer’s backup reported that he had detained the other male student. The two males in custody were wearing the described clothing. A third person, described as a white male wearing shorts and gray T-shirt, ran away, police said.

Both students stated that they were running because they were scared. There was an odor of marijuana in the stairwell, however, both parties denied smoking marijuana, according to police reports. The male students reported that the other male who got away was the one smoking. A clear Ziploc plastic sandwich bag with remnants of green vegetation, believed to be marijuana, was found on the third level of Lot 13, police said. It was not near the vicinity of where the accused were detained.

According to police reports, one of the male students complained of pain in his right shoulder and believed that he re-injured himself while running down the stairwell. He was transported to the hospital for medical attention and was issued a summons for obstructing administration of law.

The other male student was transported to headquarters for proper identification and was also issued a summons for obstructing administration of law.

Both male students were advised of court reporting procedures and provided with a case number for reference.

Student drinks too much, but has good AIMM

On April 18, at approximately 11:25 p.m., three Campus Police officers responded to the men’s bathroom on the second floor of the AIMM Building in reference to an individual vomiting.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a building services employee who stated that there was a male in the restroom who appeared to be intoxicated and vomiting. The officer proceeded to the restroom and observed a male lying on the ground inside the bathroom stall with vomit covering his shirt and pants, according to police reports. The male student was unresponsive and appeared to be in and out of consciousness, police said.

The intoxicated student’s friend was with him. The male student did not have a wallet or form of identification on him, but his friend was able to identify him. The male student’s friend stated that he was not a student at the College and that he was visiting for the night. The friend stated that the male student was drinking in one of the lounge areas in Eickhoff Hall, and that he had approximately four shots of Burnett’s vodka, according to police reports. The friend said that he did not consume any alcohol. When asked why they were in the AIMM Building, the friend said, “We wanted to hangout and play video games in one of the rooms.”

TCNJ EMS and Ewing BLS arrived at the scene to evaluate the intoxicated male student. It was deemed that the student required further medical treatment and was transported to the hospital. The intoxicated student was issued a summons for underage consumption of alcoholic beverages and was given a court date.

Another Fire Fiend?

On April 19, at approximately 9:40 a.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Cromwell Hall on reports of an activated fire alarm. Upon arrival, the building was in active evacuation mode with audible alarms and strobes. The fire alarm panel, which shows where the fire is located, directed the officer to the second floor elevator lobby, police said.

There were no signs of smoke or fire, but there was evident that a fire extinguisher was discharged. The officer spoke with a building services employee at the College who gave her the discharged fire extinguisher. The employee stated that the extinguisher had been in the elevator lobby underneath the water fountains for the past two days, but when he came up during the alarm he noticed the fire extinguisher was moved and the yellow powder was discharged, according to police reports.

The fire extinguisher was taken out of the second floor stairwell. At approximately 10:10 a.m., the officer notified the facilities that the extinguisher would need to be replaced.