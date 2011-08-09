The Signal is The College of New Jersey‘s award-winning, student-produced, weekly newspaper. Established in 1885, it is one of the older student newspapers in the country, and among the oldest collegiate weeklies.

Starting as a literary publication, The Signal evolved from a booklet that was only a few pages long to a full news publication with different sections that covered a variety of campus events. The newspaper went on hiatus in the 1920s due to lack of funds, but was revived after a few years. The following decades saw The Signal change and develop with each time period so that it could best serve the needs of a continuously changing and developing college community. The Signal continues to do that today, and our staff is always open to hearing ideas and thoughts from TCNJ’s students, alumni, faculty/staff and other people affiliated with the College.

The present editorial staff consists of an editor-in-chief, managing editor, two news editors, two sports editors, a features editor, arts & entertainment editor, opinions editor, nation & world editor, review editor, production manager, web editor, two social media editors and a photo editor. In addition to editing pieces for publication, the editorial staff assumes all page layout and web editing responsibilities. The present business staff consists of a business manager, who is responsible for handling all advertising needs. All other staff members consist of a distribution manager, section assistants, copy editors and staff writers (to become a staff writer, you must have three articles published in The Signal — until then, you are a correspondent).

Issues are published on Wednesdays during the Fall and Spring semesters, and are delivered to multiple campus locations including the Library, Eickhoff Hall, the Brower Student Center and most academic buildings and residence halls. To learn more about The Signal and how you can participate, send an email to signal@tcnj.edu.

Other student media organizations on campus include WTSR 91.3FM and Lions TV.

