Women’s basketball falls in NJAC semifinal game

By Ann Brunn

Staff Writer

The women’s basketball team was bested 82-62 by Rowan University in the first game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Byrne dribbles up-court on a fast-break. (Photo courtesy of the Sports Information Desk)

Despite the loss, the Lions finished the season with an overall record of 16-11 and a conference record of 12-6. The game also marked the third year in a row that the women have made it to the NJAC semifinals.

Senior forward Jen Byrne had 10 points in the contest which put her into fifth place all-time in the College’s scoring history.

Byrne finished her career with 1,290 points while also being named to All-NJAC honors in the past three seasons.

Pacing the Lions with nearly a triple-double was junior forward Shannon Devitt. Devitt had 25 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocked shots.

Another Lion notched a career-high— junior guard Jane Beiermeister tallied nine points off the bench along with nine boards.

Junior guard Elle Cimilluca also added six points, handed out five assists and grabbed five rebounds.

Three Lions were named to All-NJAC teams: Byrne, Devitt and sophomore guard Rachel Gazzola.

With Byrne being the only player graduating, the Lions look to return in the 2020-2021 season poised for a run at the NJAC title.