Lions’ Plate: Savory Pulled Pork

By Elizabeth Casalnova

Columnist

I am sharing another slow cooker recipe this week because they are as easy as it gets. You can quickly toss everything in your slow cooker and leave for classes, and by the time you come home at night, you’ll have dinner waiting for you. This is a recipe I’ve been using for family functions recently, as it’s easy enough for people to help themselves to. It is also perfect for even the picky kids in the family who won’t touch the food unless it’s boxed macaroni and cheese. If you like barbeque sauce, you’re going to love this recipe. I used Sweet Baby Ray’s Hickory and Brown Sugar barbeque sauce, but you can try making this pulled pork with any flavor.

Dress this sandwich with barbecue sauce for added flavor (Instagram).

Ingredients:

-1 pork shoulder (2 to 4 lbs)

-1 large onion, chopped

-2 cloves of garlic, crushed

-1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

-1/3 cup of water or vegetable broth

-1 tablespoon chili powder

-1 tablespoons basil

-1 tablespoon oregano

– 1 bottle (18 oz) barbeque sauce

Directions:

1.) Chop the onions and garlic and add them to the slow cooker.

2.) Season the pork with the chili powder, basil and oregano, and place it on top of the onions.

3.) Pour in the water/vegetable broth and Worcestershire sauce. Allow it to cook for about 5 hours, until the pork is easily shredded with a fork.

4.) Then add in the barbecue sauce, mix it and enjoy the dish either by itself or on a toasted bun.