SFB suspends bylaws, funds Bill Nye’s visit to the College

By Ian Krietzberg

Nation & World Editor

The Student Finance Board (SFB) funded six organizations for a total of $102,730.63 at its last meeting of the fall semester, which took place on Dec. 4 in the Brower Student Center Room 104.

Following a week of uncertainty in the face of possible constitutional violations, the meeting began with a motion to suspend all bylaws, allowing the board the opportunity to fund several events that the constitution had previously barred.

The main issue concerned the guideline that states that the board cannot allocate more than 65 percent of the Student Activity Fee in the first semester, regardless of how much money was actually spent.

With the bylaw suspended, Late Night Take and the Physics Club presented, once more, their Bill Nye event. Details concerning the specific timing of the event are still to be determined, but it is set to occur in March. The board funded the event with $84,217.38.

The Korean Student Association requested $10,000 to bring David So, a Korean comedian, to campus. The event, which the board fully funded, is set to take place on Feb. 20.

The board funds Bill Nye’s visit to the College (Flickr).

TCNJ Cheerleading requested $3,280 for “extra expenses” — as the team recently expanded in size, their costs for transportation, gym rentals and nationals have gone up. The request was fully funded.

The board then fully funded the Order of the Nose Biting Teacups, the College’s Harry Potter Club, $2,168 for its 10th anniversary celebration which will take place Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. in the Brower Student Center, room 225.

TCNJ Lion’s Eye, the official literary magazine of the College, was funded $2,031.25 for the costs of the magazine production.

The Haitian Student Association requested $10,090.07 for its Ambiance Event. This event was tabled, pending a more detailed explanation.

