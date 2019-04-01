Rolling Latenighter provides 80s-themed fun

By Olivia Grasing

Correspondent

Multicolored lights danced across the walls as students dressed in neon shirts and high-waisted pants dashed across the room in rollerblades and Dexy Midnight Runner’s “Come On Eileen” blasted throughout the Brower Student Center Room 100.

On Thursday, March 28, the College Union Board hosted an 80s disco-themed Rolling Latenighter from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event was cosponsored by the Inter-Greek Council.

According to Moe Rahmatullah, a junior marketing major, vice president of programming for IGC and student center board event coordinator. The purpose of the even was to provide some sober fun for interested students.

“It is also part of a larger effort on IGC’s part to engage with all students on campus, not just Greek life affiliated students,” Rahmatullah said. “CUB and IGC worked to offer a variety of attractions to draw interest from a more diverse group of attendees with different interests.”

Greeted by strobe lights and popular 80s music, students had the opportunity to rollerblade, pose in a photo booth, sing karaoke and indulge in food like pizza and cotton candy. Jenga, Twister and skeeball were also set up for students looking for competitive fun.

“It’s an event we’ve done in the past and it’s always well received so we thought we would bring it back,” said Stephanie Dipietrantonio, a senior public health major and CUB’s finance director. “It’s been about four years since we have done it in Decker Social Space and so with the more recently renovated Student Center, we thought we would bring it here. A lot of our events are themed, so the 80s has always been a successful theme we have had and everyone can relate and enjoy.”

Many students liked how the event’s substance-free policy provided a safe and fun environment for everyone.

“It’s different and something that you would normally have to go somewhere else for but it’s nice that it’s on campus,” said Jackie Bell, a junior psychology and elementary education dual major. “I think it’s great that TCNJ has this option and people are not pressured to go out to bars or clubs because these things are available and they feel they can socialize without drinking.”

Others agreed that the engaging students inside and outside of Greek life brought the campus together.

“I think it’s important to have this collaboration between CUB and IGC because it gives an opportunity for all students to come together, mingle and have fun.” said Diana Lois, a sophomore biomedical engineering major.

Frances Gallagher, a junior health and exercise science major and president of Sigma Sigma Sigma, agreed that a night of collaborative fun is beneficial for everyone.

“So far I am enjoying seeing people in Greek life and not in Greek life come together for a really big event,” Gallagher said. “College can be very stressful so I think it’s important to take advantage of and free events to just get together with friends and de-stress.”