Lions’ Plate: Peanut Butter Cookies

By Shannon Deady

Columnist

This easy, sweet peanut butter cookie recipe was a trick my old roommate taught me. I had a hankering for cookies, but I didn’t feel like running to the store or spending a lot on an order from Insomnia Cookies. These peanut butter cookies can be whipped up in 10 minutes and require just three common ingredients – one cup of peanut butter, which is about half of a small jar, a cup of sugar and an egg. With these simple ingredients, you can make about 12 larger cookies or 18 small cookies. Although they are flourless, they bake perfectly, and optional add-ons, like a Hershey Kiss or coarse sea salt, can transform them into an even fancier treat.

Makes: 12 large cookies

Ingredients:

-1 cup smooth or 1 1/4 cup chunky peanut butter

-1 large egg

-1 cup granulated sugar

Optional add-ons:

-A sprinkle of coarse sea-salt or sugar

-12 to 18 Hershey Kisses

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix peanut butter, egg and sugar in a large bowl until a dough forms. Once formed, separate into 1-inch balls and place on baking sheet with parchment paper. Bake for 10 minutes before taking out to cool. While cooling, use a fork to press into the cookie twice to form two sets of criss-cross lines for a fun design. Optional- add a sprinkle of coarse sea salt, sugar or a Hershey Kiss on top of the cookies, and enjoy.