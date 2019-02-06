Campus Style: Discounted Accessories

By Danielle Silvia

As we continue into the depths of winter, I find myself yearning for spring. However, I can’t help but look forward to staying inside and going online shopping. Winter is a great time to indulge because you probably have some gift cards or cash saved up from the holidays, and you don’t have to leave the comfort of your bed. Several of my favorite stores offer great deals this time of year, especially during President’s Weekend and Valentine’s Day, that you can shop from to add to your fashion scheme this winter. Here are some deals that will enhance your winter wardrobe.

Free shipping on accessories. Winter accessories are a must, especially during freezing temperatures. The good news is dozens of retailers make affordable and cute winter accessories like head wraps, scarves, gloves and mittens. Keeping your head warm is important during the winter, so head wraps are great if you also want to show off your hair. Scarves are another great way to keep you warm and can be found in Forever 21, H&M and Old Navy at affordable prices. Finally, avoid dry, cracked skin with trendy texting gloves. They are great for busy multitaskers who want to keep warm while staying in fashion.

Buy-one-get-one turtlenecks. I think turtlenecks are one of the most underrated fashion trends for the winter season. They keep your body toasty and come in an assortment of styles that you can enjoy. For example, I like to pair mine with leggings or tuck them into jeans with a belt. Several online shopping stores, such as Kohl’s, SONOMA or Target, offer deals where you can buy one turtleneck online and get a second half off, or even free, so keep your eyes peeled for these discounts.