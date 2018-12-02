Five students hospitalized with serious injuries after car crash

By Michelle Lampariello & Nicole Viviano

Editor-in-Chief & Staff Writer

Five students were seriously injured in a collision outside of 1817 Pennington Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 2. All of the students remain at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and St. Mary’s Hospital in Langhorne, Pennsylvania as of Sunday night.

The following students were injured in the crash:

Danielle DeFlores, 21, a senior biology major from Brick, New Jersey

Matthew DeGenova, 21, a senior accounting major from Belmar, New Jersey

Anthony Galante, 19, a sophomore finance major from North Bellmore, New York

Ryan Moore, 21, a senior marketing major from Midland Park, New Jersey

Michael Sot, 20, a sophomore math major from Clark, New Jersey

There is an ongoing investigation regarding the cause of the collision, though preliminary reports suggest that one of the vehicles crossed the center line, striking the other vehicle head-on.

According to the Ewing Township Police Department, injuries sustained in the crash include a brain injury, broken bones, a ruptured bladder and multiple lacerations and contusions, though information regarding which victims have sustained which injuries has not yet been released.

A total of eight people were involved in the crash — the vehicle containing the five students had six occupants, and the other vehicle had two. Six of the eight injured are currently in critical condition.

After the Ewing Township Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle collision with injuries, officers arrived on scene to assist multiple victims who were trapped inside both vehicles. Among several first responders were officers from Ewing Fire Stations 30, 31 and 33, who worked to free the victims, according to a press release issued by the Ewing Township Police Department.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the five students to pay for “hotel rooms for the family, medical bills and other incurred fees,” according to William Walker, the campaign’s organizer and a senior marketing major. As of 5:30 p.m., $20,425 has been raised.

Walker is the president of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Galante, DeGenova, Sot and Moore are all brothers of Phi Kappa Psi, and DeFlores is a sister of Delta Zeta sorority. The College’s counseling and psychological services will be providing outreach to members of the organizations that the victims belong to, and is available for individual and group postvention processing, as needed, according to a campus-wide email from Dave Muha, the College’s spokesperson.

“We are sending healing thoughts to our students injured in the car crash and our heartfelt and deep support and compassion to their families, friends, and loved ones. The outpouring of concern and prayers from the campus community, including tonight’s vigil and the GoFundMe effort, says a lot about TCNJ as a caring community. The accident reminds us how life can change in an instant and how essential it is to be there for others,” said College President Kathryn Foster.

Anyone with information concerning the crash should contact Officers David Massi or Paul Digristina of the Ewing Township Police Department at (609) 882-1313.