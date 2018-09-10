Lions Plate: Mini Portabella Pizzas

By Shannon Deady

Columnist

Pizza may be one of the most quintessential college foods to ever exist –– not to mention one of the most obvious causes of the infamous “freshman 15.” Offered fresh out of the oven in Eickhoff Dining Hall, the Lions Den, T-Dubs and Piccolo Pronto in Campus Town, as well as at various local pizzerias, it is always at our fingertips. Even worse are the endless frozen options offered at the C-Store and T-Dubs, microwavable for late night dorm munchies.

When I lived in Cromwell Hall during my sophomore year, I finally had access to a communal kitchen and wanted to experiment with some healthier options that would eliminate leftover pizza cravings from freshman year binging. I had heard of using mushrooms in place of a flour-based crust, and since they are one of my favorite foods, I decided to give it a go. The recipe was simple, delicious and cut out all of the carbs from the crust, making it a great option for pizza lovers and health enthusiasts alike.

Makes: 2 pizzas

Ingredients:

2 portabella king mushroom caps

1 ripe Roma tomato

1 package finely shredded mozzarella cheese

Parmesan, fresh basil and olive oil to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove any stems from mushroom caps and place upside down on baking sheets. Baste generously with olive oil. Slice tomato and distribute generously, followed by shredded cheese and parmesan to taste. Add fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil on top of the mushrooms before placing in the oven for 20 minutes. Take out the pizzas, let cool and enjoy!