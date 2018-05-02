Treblemakers empower women during spring concert

By Samantha Malnick

Staff Writer

The College’s only all female a cappella group, the Treblemakers, came out with a bang at their spring 2018 concert on Sunday, April 29 in Mayo Concert Hall.

Dressed in coordinated black and green outfits, the Treblemakers started off strong with their performance of “Salute,” originally by the all-female band Little Mix.

Belting the lyrics, “Representing all the women, salute, salute … It’s who we are, we don’t need no camouflage,” the feminist intro set the scene for the audience, giving them a taste of what the Treblemakers are about.

Alyssa Fanelli, music director of the Treblemakers and junior math secondary education dual major, had exciting news about this year’s performance.

“Each one of our members is being featured in the concert in some way,” Fanelli said. “We are really able to showcase the amazingly talented girls we have in our group.”

From country, to pop, Broadway and even improv, the show included a diverse song selection.

Danielle DeFlores, a junior biology major, had the group grooving during her solo performance of “Cheap Thrills” by Sia. Her fellow Treblemakers brought the clout of the well-known pop song through their rhythmic snapping and clapping with nothing but giant grins across each of their faces.

Next came freshman psychology and early childhood education double major Sydney McGowan, who sent chills down the audience’s spines. Each year, the Trebs include a Disney or Broadway song in their lineup. Performing “She Used to Be Mine” from the musical “Waitress,” McGowan had the audience in awe with her powerful vocals and soothing harmonies.

“Sydney is out of this world,” said Emma Eisenbeil, a member of the Treblemakers and a freshman English and secondary education dual major. McGowan’s solo was one of Eisenbeil’s favorite parts of the set –– it tugged at her “musical theatre heartstrings.”

Before working into the second half of their concert, the Treblemakers got the audience involved in the performance, asking for suggestions for improv. Disney and girl-bands were two of the big responses that the Treblemakers received.

Eisenbeil let out some beats for the improv sessions, which she admitted was her first time beatboxing. The innovative and fresh tunes began with a remix of Disney’s hit, “A Whole New World,” from the movie “Aladdin,” and transitioned into “Halo” by Beyonce.

Even the performers were feeling the vibe, as someone slipped a “damn” into the mic.

Before the start of the performance dedicated to alumnae of the Treblemakers, Day presented a bouquet to Korina Stelzenmueller, president of the Treblemakers and a senior engineering major, to honor her hard work and dedication to the group.

Stelzenmueller then welcomed the alumnae to join the group on the stage to sing their annual performance of “And So It Goes” by Billy Joel.

This year marked alumna Melanie Muñoz (’16) third performance with the group since her graduation.

“It’s always so nice to come back,” Muñoz said. “You always see people that you know— there’s still girls that were in the Treblemakers when I was there. It’s so amazing to see them and support them, and I’m so proud to see how far they’ve come.”