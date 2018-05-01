Lost, stolen items send Campus Police searching

By Brielle Bryan

News Editor

Vodka shots send student over can

On April 18, at 12:19 a.m., Campus Police was dispatched to Travers Hall on a report of an intoxicated female student. Upon arrival, Campus Police observed a female student sitting on the floor of the dorm room entrance and vomiting into a garbage can, police said. The intoxicated student stated she consumed an unknown amount of vodka shots in her room. The intoxicated student’s friend was at the scene and stated she was concerned about her friend’s well-being, police said. The intoxicated student’s friend notified their community adviser, who then contacted Campus Police.

According to police reports, TCNJ EMS arrived on scene at approximately 12:30 a.m. to assess the intoxicated student, who refused transport to the hospital. The student was not issued a summons for underage consumption due to New Jersey’s 911 Lifeline Legislation.

Student loses pack in Packer Hall

On April 18, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Campus Police was dispatched to Campus Police Headquarters to speak with a male student who reported that his black New Balance backpack and its contents were stolen from Packer Hall. The student stated that inside the backpack was an electronic car key and a leather J. Crew wallet containing a Bank of America Visa debit card and a Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance identification card. The student stated that he had a spare key to his vehicle, police said.

Upon arrival, police met with the student who stated that he placed his backpack down on the ground outside of the varsity weight room at approximately 2:10 p.m. According to police reports, he went to retrieve his backpack at approximately 3:45 p.m., but it was not where he left it. A victim notification form was completed and a copy was provided to the student. There are no suspects at this time, according to Campus Police.

Lost laptop finds its way back home

On April 18, at approximately 12:40 a.m., a female student went to Campus Police Headquarters to report a stolen black Lenovo laptop. The student said the laptop was valued at $800 and had a blue whale sticker on its cover. She reported that she was working in the Library Café on the morning of April 17 when she had her laptop plugged into an outlet near the high tables next to the café windows, police said. She stated that she left the café at approximately 1:30 a.m., not realizing that she had left her laptop in the library. She reported that she did not realize she had forgotten to pack up her laptop until approximately 6 p.m. on the evening of April 17.

The female student walked into the library shortly after approximately 6 p.m. to ask an on-duty library staff member if her laptop had been turned in, police said. The library staff member told the female student that they did not have access to the safe and that she would have to return the next morning, on April 18, during business hours and speak with a librarian who has access to the safe.

According to police reports, Campus Police reviewed video surveillance footage of a female student library staff worker collecting the laptop. Campus Police spoke with the student staff worker at approximately 1:45 a.m. and advised her that they were investigating the possible theft of a laptop. She stated that she placed the unattended laptop onto the shelf of a book cart along with a note, police said.

The only other personnel in the library after the library café closed was Building Services. Campus Police spoke with a Building Services worker who cleans the library. The worker stated that he did not see anything left behind the night before and that he did not clean or enter the café area.

The female student was advised to locate the serial number and model for her laptop, police said. Additionally, she was encouraged to inquire with library staff during the morning hours. The student was given a case number for reference and was advised to contact Campus Police if the laptop was recovered.

According to police reports, the laptop was recovered and returned the next day. It was found by library staff at closing.

Intoxicated student drinks unknown amount of vodka at undisclosed party

On April 25, at approximately 2:45 a.m., three Campus Police officers responded to Cromwell Hall in reference to an intoxicated female student. Upon arrival, Campus Police met with a community adviser, who stated that a female student had advised him that her friend was vomiting in her room, police said.

Campus Police proceeded to the location and met with the friend, along with the intoxicated student and her roommate. The intoxicated student was observed to be hunched over and vomiting into a trash bin, police said. The student’s friend and roommate stated that they did not know what or how much the intoxicated student had to drink.

TCNJ EMS arrived on scene and evaluated the intoxicated student, police said. It was determined that the student did not need medical transport for further treatment. The intoxicated student stated she drank an unknown amount of vodka at an undisclosed party, police said. The intoxicated student was not charged for underage consumption of alcoholic beverages due to New Jersey’s 911 Lifeline Legislation.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at 609-771-2345.