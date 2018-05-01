Lions Plate: Homestyle Banana Bread

After eating plain bananas and dinosaur oatmeal for breakfast three days in a row, I figured it was time for a change. My bananas were browning and my ideas were waning, but I didn’t want them to go to waste. I found this recipe for banana bread on simplyrecipes.com, and thought it was a great way to shake up my morning breakfast routine! If you prefer a sweeter bread, add in 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. If you want to make it a little more savory, throw in 1/2 cup of walnuts. I would definitely make this recipe again, and I hope you go bananas over this bread too.

Ingredients:

2 or 3 ripe bananas

1/3 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups of flour

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Makes: One 4×8 loaf (about 8 slices)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel bananas and place them in a large bowl. Using the back of a fork, mash them until they’re a pudding-like consistency. Add melted butter, baking soda and salt. Stir with fork until thoroughly combined. Add sugar, egg and vanilla extract to the bowl. Stir well. Stir flour into the batter, adding in 1/2 cup at a time. Mix until well combined. Add in cinnamon and stir slightly to create a swirl pattern in batter. Pour batter into a 4×8 loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes. Stick a toothpick into the bread. If there is wet batter on the toothpick, place it back into the oven for about 10 minutes. Once bread is cooked, let it sit for about 5 minutes before serving.10. Enjoy!