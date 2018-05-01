Lions Plate: Homestyle Banana Bread

After eating plain bananas and dinosaur oatmeal for breakfast three days in a row, I figured it was time for a change. My bananas were browning and my ideas were waning, but I didn’t want them to go to waste. I found this recipe for banana bread on simplyrecipes.com, and thought it was a great way to shake up my morning breakfast routine! If you prefer a sweeter bread, add in 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. If you want to make it a little more savory, throw in 1/2 cup of walnuts. I would definitely make this recipe again, and I hope you go bananas over this bread too.
Ingredients:
2 or 3 ripe bananas
1/3 cup melted butter
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups of flour
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Makes: One 4×8 loaf (about 8 slices)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Peel bananas and place them in a large bowl. Using the back of a fork, mash them until they’re a pudding-like consistency.
- Add melted butter, baking soda and salt. Stir with fork until thoroughly combined.
- Add sugar, egg and vanilla extract to the bowl. Stir well.
- Stir flour into the batter, adding in 1/2 cup at a time. Mix until well combined.
- Add in cinnamon and stir slightly to create a swirl pattern in batter.
- Pour batter into a 4×8 loaf pan.
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes. Stick a toothpick into the bread. If there is wet batter on the toothpick, place it back into the oven for about 10 minutes.
- Once bread is cooked, let it sit for about 5 minutes before serving.10.
- Enjoy!
Leave a Reply