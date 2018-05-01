Campus Style: Finals week

As the semester winds down, and finals season begins, here are a few fashion tips to make dressing for final exams easier. Now, you’re probably thinking, “Why do I care what I look like during finals?” I completely agree with you, but there are studies that show that dressing nicer for tests, presentations and other important academic events helps your performance. I’m not suggesting that you wear a business suit to your 8 a.m. calculus final, but wearing leggings instead of pajamas or sweatpants might boost your score! All of the following outfit suggestions focus on comfort and require minimal effort.
- Leggings, oversized sweater and slip on sneakers. Although it is April, the buildings are still chilly. Wearing an oversized sweater instead of a big sweatshirt will make you look more put together yet still cozy and comfortable.
- Athleisure. I’m a big fan of athleisure,which is a mix between athletic wear and casual wear. Wearing a pair of sports leggings with an athletic sweatshirt or tank top makes for a great outfit.
- Comfy jeans and a loose top. If you have a little time before your exam, wearing your favorite pair of comfy jeans and a loose flowy top gives the impression that you spent more time getting ready than you actually did. If you want to look even more sophisticated, add a necklace or a cardigan to add depth to the outfit.
- Flannel and leggings. The final outfit suggestion is to wear leggings (or jeans) and a cute flannel. This is my go-to finals outfit, especially when I pair it with a baseball hat and grey suede slip on sneakers.
Best of luck to everyone on their finals!!
