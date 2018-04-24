Treblemakers’ Coffeehouse warms crowd

By Heidi Cho

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Treblemakers, the College’s all female a capella group, scaled up Decker Hall for their first Spring 2018 Coffeehouse on April 17. People were welcome to come enjoy the refreshments and live performances by 13 students, the iTunes and the Treblemakers in the social space.

“We used to hide in the back but now, this year, we came out with a bang,” said Alyssa Fanelli, the music director of the Treblemakers and a junior secondary education math major.

She was part of a committee that included Emma Eisenbeil, a freshman English secondary education major and emcee for the coffeehouse, who was happy to see the event come together.

Part of the reason behind the event was to “highlight other performers and give them a chance to perform,” according to Eisenbeil.

Halle Luttrell, a freshman fine arts major, has been singing all her life and was glad for the chance to perform at an event with a “good setup and vibe” at the College.

“The last time I did this, my dress fell off so I hope it doesn’t go like that,” Luttrell said as she opened up her performance.

This time, Luttrell sang “Love Song” by Sara Bareilles at the coffeehouse without a hitch. Her practice showed as her voice carried through the whole room.

Hager Abuellsaad, a junior marketing major, only came to the event to support her friend Luttrell but was roped into singing herself.

Since singing was a hobby for her, Abuellsaad went into the spontaneous performance of “Medicine” by Queen with a “why not” attitude.

“It was really fun to watch everyone sing,” Abuellsaad said.

Throughout the event, Najalis Gual, a member of the Treblemakers and a freshman history and political science double major, helped work sound at the event.

Mia Ingui, a sophomore journalism and professional writing major, and Fanelli with a guitar performed “Stay” by Rihanna as a duet.

When Gual stepped up to hold the guitar chords for Fanelli, Ingui said, “Najalis holding the chords everybody!”

Audience members cheered for Gual, as well as some members from other a capella groups in the audience.

The Treblemakers invited other groups to perform and help support each other as part of an “a capella family,” as Fanelli said.

The iTunes came out in full force to the event to support the Treblemakers. They performed crowd pleasers like “Electric Lady” by Janelle Monae ft. Solange, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey and “Drumming Song” by Florence + The Machine from their past performance, Blends with Benefits.

Asa Sams, a member of i-Tunes and a freshman secondary education and English dual major, first performed “Get You” by Daniel Caesar ft. Kali Uchis.

Sams then sang and rapped along to his next song, “Cocoa Butter Kisses” by Chance The Rapper ft. Vic Mensa and Twista. Sams made some audience members melt with his smooth voice.

Ryan Abramowitz, a member of the Trentones and a freshman history secondary education major, joked before singing “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé on stage to lighten up the crowd.

“So a trentone and a treb walk into a bar—” Abramowitz began to the audience’s laughter.

Whenever his voice swelled during his performance, several audience members whooped and cheered in response.

To finish off the night, the Treblemakers performed “Honey, I’m Good.” by Andy Grammer and “Salute” by Little Mix.

Everyone on stage burst into laughter by the end of “Honey, I’m Good.” and was dancing together by the end of “Salute.”

Audience member Zack Johnson and sophomore history education major found the event well run as an “encouraging fan” of the Treblemakers.

“I loved hearing everyone,” Johnson said with a smile.