SFB partially funds Epcot-themed cultural expo

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Five events were funded at this week’s Student Finance Board meeting on April 18.

The i-Tunes A Cappella group was fully funded for its annual spring concert, which will be held on May 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Mayo Concert Hall.

SFB funded i-Tunes $433 for the costs of student technicians, the student house manager, a student usher and supplies.

This concert will benefit the College because it will provide attendees with a diverse repertoire of cultural music, the proposal explained.

As a celebration of the i-Tunes’ anniversary, alumni of i-Tunes will also be joining the current members in performing a joint song, according to Mallory Ilves, the treasurer of i-Tunes and a junior special education and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies double major.

“This is i-Tunes’ 10th year, so we’re doing a 10th anniversary concert,” Ilves said.

The Omicron Epsilon Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was fully funded for its event, Finer Fitness: Trap AerobicZ Edition, which will be held on May 2 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Travers/Wolfe Fitness Center.

SFB fully funded The Omicron Epsilon Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority for the cost of a personal trainer to lead the event.

“We found a fitness trainer that uses stepping stools and other gym equipment in order to incorporate an upbeat dance routine that’s very cardio based,” said Meme Cisse, a senior sociology and African American studies double major and member of Zeta Phi Beta.

This event will also offer a cultural component that students may not normally be exposed to at the College, Cisse explained.

“We wanted to incorporate a cultural aspect to it and a lot of the music that they use are from Caribbean islands or from African countries,” Cisse said. “We really wanted to offer that not only health and wellness perspective but also the cultural learning component to it.”

Chabad was fully funded for its event, Lag Ba’omer Israel Celebration, which will be held on May 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Alumni Grove.

SFB funded Chabad $1,085 for the costs of traditional Israeli cuisine, paper plates and utensils.

Lag Ba’omer is a festive Jewish holiday that is celebrated with joyous events, such as outings, bonfires, outdoor games and parades, the proposal explained.

SFB also partially funded Student Government’s event, “Connect the Dots” Epcot, which will be held on Tuesday, May 1 inside and outside of the Brower Student Center, as well as on Green Lawn.

SFB provided $1,636.12 to cover the costs of decorations, a caricature artist, VIVA dance studio, a DJ and photo booth. The cost for a waffle food truck was zero funded due to the high cost of food already allocated for this event.

This is the first year the Epcot event is being labeled with a theme of “Connecting the Dots,” the proposal explained.

“Our theme of Connecting the Dots will emphasize cultural consciousness and highlight the dynamics and intricacies of culture that often go unnoticed,” the proposal stated.

TCNJ Swing Dance Club was fully funded $1,698.41 for its event, “Lindy Hop, Time Hop,” which will be held on Saturday, April 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Allen Hall Main Lounge.

SFB provided TCNJ Swing Dance Club with $1,698.41 for the costs of a band, a sound technician, a plastic table cover and twisted fringe garlands.

The purpose of this event is to provide an opportunity for students to get involved in swing dancing while still providing a fun and inviting atmosphere for non-dancers, according to the proposal.

“It’s just an event to invite everyone to enjoy swing music and to celebrate the end of two semesters of lessons,” said Shannon Stewart, the president of TCNJ Swing Dance Club and a senior elementary education and iSTEM double major.