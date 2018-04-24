Lions smash ranked opponents

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The second best team in the New Jersey Athletic Conference? No sweat. The number one ranked team in the country? No competition. A team all the way from Colorado? Just another day at Lions Stadium.

During the past week, the College’s lacrosse team claimed three victories. The Lions first defeated conference rival Rowan University, 16-3, at Lions Stadium on April 17. The team followed up with another home win, 10-1, against Salisbury University on Friday, April 20. On Sunday, April 22, the team hosted its last home match of the regular season and dismissed Colorado College with a 14-4 victory.

At Lions Stadium, the lacrosse team was more than prepared to deal with Rowan, who was ranked 21st in the country by Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division III Coaches poll. Rowan posed no challenge to the Lions as the team unleashed its mighty offense.

Sophomore midfielder Allie Gorman led the Lions’ offense with six goals. Despite Rowan forcing 25 turnovers and netting three goals, the Lions peppered Rowan’s goal with 46 shots.

The Lions’ next match was against the undefeated 14-0 Salisbury University, who was ranked first in the nation at the time according to the IWLCA Division III Coaches poll. Salisbury had been wrecking ranked opponents all season long.

Nevertheless, the Lions crushed Salisbury in a 10-1 victory. Jaeger and Gorman led the Lions’ offense again with three goals apiece. After outscoring Salisbury 9-1 in the first half, the Lions faced more aggressive attacks in the second half.

On Sunday, April 22, the Lions played their last regular season home match, overwhelming Colorado College, 14-4. Although the match ended in another blowout, the team celebrated the immense contributions of three seniors — midfielder/defender Jaclyn Douglas, defender Elizabeth Morrison and midfielder Amanda Muller.

The Lions will conclude their regular season on the road at Union, New Jersey when they take on Kean University on Saturday, April 28.