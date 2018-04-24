CUB Alt Student Band Night brings back classics

By Nadir Roberts

Reviews Editor

Those who chose to stop by Traditions for dinner on April 11 were in for a treat as student musicians took the stage for CUB Alt’s Student Band Night at 8 p.m. Packed into the Traditions Lounge, audience members enjoyed an intimate show from three bands.

The first band, Sun Tunnel, captivated the audience with their ’90s shoegaze-esque sound. Hailing from Gloucester County, New Jersey, the band enchanted the crowd by playing songs from their 10-track LP, Sun Tunnel, released this February.

Jared Poehlman, a junior psychology major, brought together bassist Dan Panus, guitarist Keith Cook and drummer Alex Bierman for a time-bending experience. Some listeners were captivated by their post-rock, experimental metal sound.

The band was inspired by the likes of Mogwai, This Will Destroy You, Have A Nice Life, Giles Corey and Deafheaven.

Sun Tunnel’s self-titled album can be found on bandcamp.com, where their gloomy, yet bittersweet sound can be heard free of charge.

“If I could just hear your voice, I could hear you sing,” Poehlman cried out in “Your Voice,” with a faint guitar riff in the background.

Next to perform was Lagniappe, a student band formed at the College.

“We sound like your dad’s favorite music reimagined with an angsty twist,” said Dylan Sen, a junior electrical engineering major and the band’s lead guitarist and vocalist.

The rest of the band consists of senior communication studies major Chris Moncada on bass guitar and backup vocals, junior interactive multimedia and marketing dual major Jillian Festa on violin, senior biology major Alisha Basak on rhythm guitar and junior electrical engineering major Derek Arnheiter on drums.

The band covered well known songs like “In Bloom” from Nirvana’s 1991 album, “Nevermind” and “Bulletproof I Wish I Was” by Radiohead on their 1995 album, “The Bends.”

One of their last covers was another classic, “White Room” by Cream from the band’s 1968 album, “Wheels of Fire.”

The band’s favorite song of the set, and an audience favorite was the band’s cover of “Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin.

The song features a violin solo that caught some off guard and wonderfully changed the dynamic up.

Last to perform was The Airy Duo, a dynamic two-person band from Ewing, New Jersey. Lucia Gardiner, a freshman art education major, and Anthony Garcia, a freshman journalism and professional writing major, finished off a night of rock and metal with a smooth set.

The Airy Duo played a mix of original songs and covers. Both members contributed to the success of the performance by passionately playing and singing.

The Airy Duo’s sound is a mix of folk, blues and jazz. They covered classics including “Jackson” by Johnny Cash, “Where did You Sleep Last Night” by Leadbelly and “Maybe” by the Ink Spots.

Fans can find more music by The Airy Duo on the band’s Soundcloud page. The band is expected to release a new project at some point this summer.