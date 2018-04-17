WTSR New Noise: Titus Andronicus and Young Fathers

This week, WTSR music staff highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band: Titus Andronicus

Album: “A Productive Cough”

Release Number: Fifth

Hailing From: Glen Rock, New Jersey

Genre: Springsteen-Core Indie Rock

Label: Merge

Does the world need more New Jersey bands making their own take on what a modern-day Bruce Springsteen would sound like? Not really, but at least Titus Andronicus does it well. The fifth album from the New Jersey rock group leans less on the punk side. It uses more spacious songs featuring some interesting choices in instrumentation. The band’s intensity remains, and the album “A Productive Cough” is still an enjoyable rock record and an easy listen.

Must Hear: “Above the Bodega (Local Business),” “Crass Tattoo” and “Mass Transit Madness (Goin’ Loco)”

Band: Young Fathers

Album Name: “Cocoa Sugar”

Release Number: Third

Hailing From: Scotland

Genre: Eclectic Electro Pop

Label: Ninja Tune

The third album from the Scotland trio is their most confident album by far. It sees the band finding their own sound. On “Cocoa Sugar,” Young Fathers present rhythm and blues-styled vocals over experimental beats in a surprisingly accessible way. The album is diverse in sound and has some straightforward indie-pop songs and some more eclectic tracks. It is an album that stands on its own and is one of the most notable this year so far. It would be worth it to give this album a listen.

Must Hear: “In My View,” “Border Girl” and “Holy Ghost”