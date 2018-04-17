Women slam Salisbury with three straight set victories

By Rohan Ahluwalia

Staff Writer

With the end of the season closing in, both the women’s and men’s tennis teams played one match on the road in Salisbury, Maryland, against Salisbury University on Sunday, April 16.

The women managed to continue their 11-game winning-streak, with their 8-1 victory against Salisbury. The men couldn’t replicate the same success, falling with a final tally of 5-4.

Unlike previous matches, both the women’s and men’s games began with the singles matches due to weather conditions.

Junior Sneha Rangu began the proceedings for the women, winning her match in straight sets. Senior Brittany Reedman also won her match in straight sets against Salisbury.

Junior Alyssa Baldi and sophomore Audrey Chen continued the singles success by winning against Salisbury’s players in straight sets. Senior Maddy Stoner then won her match against Salisbury freshman Sydney Soto in three sets. After splitting the first two sets, Stoner clinched the victory in the third set, 10-4, to give the College a 5-1 lead going into doubles.

In doubles competition, the Lions swept all three of their matches. Rangu and Baldi continued their undefeated partnership, winning 8-3 over Salisbury. Stoner then partnered with junior Grace Minassian to win 8-6.

Freshman Andrea Giacobbo and Chen then partnered up to wrap up the doubles competition, defeating the Salisbury pair of junior Taylor Cooper and senior Sage Cole, 8-3.

In the men’s game, the Lions managed to win three of their six singles matches. Juniors Mitchel Sanders and Tim Gavornik managed to earn straight set victories. Sophomore Thomas Wright then got the College’s last win in singles, defeating junior Kelson Weber in three sets.

In doubles competition, the men won only one of their three matches. Gavornik partnered with junior Omar Bokhari to defeat the Salisbury duo of freshman Stefan Hein and Weber, 8-6.

The defeat dropped the men to six victories and four defeats this season.

Both the women and men will compete in two games this upcoming week. On Wednesday, April 18, the Lions host Stevens Institute of Technology at the outside tennis facilities at 3 p.m. They later host the University of Mary Washington on Saturday, April 21 at 1 p.m.