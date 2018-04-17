Vital Signs: Balance work and fun

By Brielle Bryan

After a long and stressful day at work, your boss says he needs you to do a few more things before you leave. You realize that you are going to have to stay past the end of your shift to get the extra work done. As you finish up a few hours past the time you were supposed to leave, you start thinking about all of the schoolwork you need to complete. Your friends call you, asking what the plans are for tonight. You tell them that you have too much work to do and sadly watch their Snapchat stories for the rest of the night and see how much fun they are having.

Spending too much time working can lead to health related issues, such as depression, anxiety and heart disease, according to the Harvard Business Review.

If your boss asks you to get a certain amount of work done before you leave the office, but you know that you will have to stay a lot later to get it done, then you have to vocalize this concern to them. Your boss will respect you more for managing your time appropriately than overworking yourself to the point of losing the satisfaction that you once felt in your work.

If you have the opposite issue and spend too much time focusing on hobbies and friends, prioritize your responsibilities and cut back the time you give to others. You will feel far less stressed if you put together a calendar and schedule your activities for the week.

There are ways to manage your time at home and at work, according to Mental Health America. Don’t overcommit to plans with your friends and ignore work emails. Allocate the proper amount of time for homework, but recognize the need for personal time and stress outlets like exercise in your schedule. At work, set manageable goals each day and communicate effectively.

Time management and the ability to say “no” and are two important life skills to build. Evaluate what changes you need to make to reduce stress and increase your quality of life.