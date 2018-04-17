SFB funds six events at weekly meeting

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Six events were funded at this week’s Student Finance Board meeting on April 11.

The Outdoors Club was fully funded for its Harriman State Park overnight trip, which will take place from 8 a.m. on April 28 to 2 p.m. on April 29.

SFB provided $460.16 to cover the costs of food and reimbursement for gas.

This trip will allow students to participate in a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking, running and camping, the proposal stated.

SFB fully funded the spring edition of the Lion’s Eye literary magazine, which will be printed and distributed throughout campus at the beginning of May, according to Kelly Vena, a junior English major and treasurer of the Lion’s Eye.

The Lion’s Eye received $2,000 to cover the cost to print about 350 copies of the literary magazine.

The biannual production of the Lion’s Eye allows students of any major at the College to submit poetry, short stories and photography, the proposal explained.

“It promotes and showcases the student talent,” Vena said. “Students from all different types of majors and different academic schools can submit (work) or even join the club.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was fully funded for its Healthy Cookout, which will be held on April 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Quimby’s Prairie.

SFB funded Delta Sigma Theta $307.84 to cover the costs of food, supplies and decorations.

This event is intended to educate students about preventing certain health conditions by eating healthy foods. There will also be a dietician at the event who will speak about maintaining a balanced diet, the proposal stated.

“The Healthy Cookout is pretty much about promoting a healthy lifestyle, a healthy diet to the TCNJ community,” said Kashana Ricketts, a senior urban elementary education and history double major and president of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The Society of Creative Endeavors was fully funded for its bus trip to the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29. Non-students can attend, but they will be charged a fee of $10.

SFB funded The Society of Creative Endeavors $3,280.20 for the cost of two buses.

This bus trip will take students to Sakura Matsuri, the annual cherry blossom festival at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, according to Emily Zbyszynski, president of The Society of Creative Endeavors and a junior English major.

“It’s a Japanese culture festival,” Zbyszynski said. “There’s food, historic presentations, vendors and most importantly the cherry blossom trees themselves.”

The Chinese Student Association was fully funded for its event, Lanterns on the Lake, which will take place on April 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Biology Building Lounge and Ceva Lake.

SFB provided CSA $380.06 for the costs of food, lights, acrylic paint, calligraphy brushes and other supplies.

Students will be given the opportunity to create a lantern, which they will decorate with calligraphy. Students’ lanterns will then be illuminated with candles and set afloat on the lake after sunset, the proposal stated.

This practice has various meanings within Chinese culture, said Hubert Hsu, a senior nursing major and vice president of CSA.

“It is a welcomer of spring,” Hsu said. “It has roots in Buddhist religion (and Buddha’s) ability to bring light to darkness.”

SFB fully funded the Italian Club for its event, “Viaggio d’Italia: A Trip Around Italy,” which will be held in the Brower Student Center Room 100 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 5.

The Italian Club was fully funded $1,858.57 for the costs of food, utensils, artificial rose decorations, blow-up swords and gift cards.

There will be activity stations dedicated to various Italian regions and cities, such as Milan, Naples, Rome and Sicily, according to the proposal.