SFB funds previously tabled event

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

After being partially funded and tabled for two expenses last week, TCNJ Hellenic Society was fully funded for Greek Fest, which will be held on April 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Decker Social Space.

SFB provided $1,025 to cover the costs of a photobooth and a Cretan dance group.

The purpose of this event is to celebrate Greek culture at the College by providing Greek festivities such music, dancing and food, according to the proposal.

The board fully funded its own organization for its annual SFB Base Budgeting Retreat, which will be held on April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the College.

SFB provided itself $244.80 for the costs of food, snacks and water.

The purpose of this retreat is to allow members of SFB to review the base budget for every recognized student organization at the College, according to the proposal.

During the retreat, SFB allocates SAF funds for events that occur before October 15, recurring events and other necessities such as office supplies.

“The entire Student Finance Board and the Student Finance Board director get together to review and approve base budgets,” said Lauren Bsales, the administrative director of SFB and a junior deaf education and iSTEM double major.

Food is important, since this obligatory event will occur throughout the day, SFB explained.

“This is a day-long event because there are so many clubs and organizations at TCNJ,” Bsales said. “We don’t want our students to have to leave the base budgeting retreat (for food).”

The Freshman Class Council was fully funded for its Beach Day event, which will be on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

SFB provided $1,860 for the costs of buses, water and coolers.

The Beach Day event would create a fun environment for the Class of 2021 to socialize and relax, according to the event’s proposal.

“It’s basically a fun day for freshmen before finals,” said Suchir Govindarajan, a freshman finance major and president of the Freshman Class Council.

The Muslim Students’ Association was fully funded for its event, Islamic Calligraphy Night, which will be held on April 20 from 5:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Brower Student Center Room 104.

Funding was provided for the costs of guest artist Faraz Khan, and art supplies.

At this event, Khan will present about Islamic calligraphy and art, showcase his work and then lead a workshop in which participants will learn how to write Arabic calligraphy. As part of Islamic Awareness Month, this event will help raise awareness about Islamic culture and art, according to the event’s proposal.