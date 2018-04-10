Lions blast Montclair in conference opener

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

After a challenging two-game set against Middlebury College and Gettysburg College, the women’s lacrosse team breezed past Montclair State University, 16-2, on Saturday, April 7.

In their first conference match of the season, the Lions limited Montclair to 14 shots and two goals. Senior defender Elizabeth Morrison stifled Montclair’s offense from the moment the whistle blew.

The match opened with Montclair having possession until Morrison forced a turnover. She passed to junior midfielder Kathleen Jaeger, who immediately scored the Lions’ first goal. In the sixth minute, senior midfielder Amanda Muller recorded her 100th career goal off a free position attempt.

Montclair immediately countered on the next play when freshman attacker Rhiannon Brown received a free position attempt and netted a goal. In the aftermath, the Lions asserted their dominance and pelted Montclair with eight unanswered goals.

In the midst of the offensive outburst, sophomore midfielder Allie Gorman collected three goals while junior midfielder Kathleen Jaeger netted a pair of her own.

Montclair struck first in the second half before the Lions took over. After Montclair senior attacker Chelsea Orban scored a goal, the College put more goals up on the scoreboard. With the offense led by sophomore attacker Kasey Donoghue and Jaeger tallying four goals together, the Lions steamrolled past Montclair for a resounding 16-2 win.

So far into the season, the Lions have been an offensive powerhouse, as seven players recorded at least 13 goals. Fitzpatrick currently leads the team with 26 goals. Meanwhile, junior goalkeeper Miranda Chrone has kept the net secure by recording 47 saves.

The Lions will continue their quest for an eighth consecutive New Jersey Athletic Conference title when they take on Ramapo College of New Jersey on Thursday, April 12 in Mahwah, New Jersey.