WTSR New Noise: Mint Field and Quiet Hounds

This week, WTSR music staff highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band: Mint Field

Album: “Pasar de las Luces”

Release Number: Debut

Hailing From: Tijuana, Mexico

Genre: Indie Emo Soft Rock

Label: Innovative Leisure

Hailing from Tijuana, Mexico, Mint Field debuted with their album “Pasar de las Luces.” They focus very heavily on melodic guitar riffs complemented with airy vocals in the background. Their songs are generally instrumental with the occasional Spanish lyrics from lead singer Estrella Sanchez, who also plays lead guitar. With Amor Amezcus on synth and drums, the pair of 21-year-olds create an unusual blend of soft rock with an ambient indie vibe. While a lot of the songs from this album sound the same, there are definitely some gems.

Must Hear: “Quiero Otoño De Nuevo,” “Cambios Del Pasar,” “Para Gali” and “Ciudad Satelite”



Band Name: Quiet Hounds

Album Name: “Characteristics of Living Things”

Release Number: 5th

Hailing From: Atlanta

Genre: Indie Folk Rock

Label: Self-produced

Quiet Hounds debuted back in 2012 with “Megaphona.” Their most recent album, “Characteristics of Living Things,” showcases their talent on several instruments such as harmonica, piano, acoustic guitar and electric guitar. They have a full sound that creates a sense of rustic nostalgia. Quiet Hounds has the type of music that makes you want to sing along with family and friends. The band’s harmonies make for a feel-good album with an indie folk rock feel.

Must Hear: “Time Gone,” “Thieves,” “Great Expectations” and “Living Things”