SFB funds five events at weekly meeting

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Five events were funded and two events were zero funded at this week’s Student Finance Board Meeting on March 28.

After being tabled at last week’s SFB meeting, the Iota Beta chapter of the Delta Sigma Sorority was fully funded for its Delta Lessons event, which will be held on Tuesday, April 10 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Business Building Room 122.

Funding was provided to cover the cost of the guest speaker.

This presentation is intended as an engaging way to inform students about career development, according to Gayle Mayani, a junior international studies and marketing double major and treasurer of Delta Sigma Theta.

“This presentation is scenario-based, so it makes (students) more actively involved,” Mayani said.

Delta Sigma Theta was also fully funded for its yard show event, which will be held on April 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Alumni Grove. The rain date is scheduled for April 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SFB provided $796.24 to cover the costs of Campus Police, a DJ and an electrician.

This event would expose the college community to the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as Divine Nine organizations, which consists of nine historically black Greek organizations, according to the event’s proposal.

After being tabled last week, PRISM was fully funded for its event, Big Gay Nooner, which will be held on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Green Lawn.

This event, which is co-sponsored by the College Union Board, the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies department and the Resident Hall Association, was funded $3,338 for the costs of T-shirts, tie dye, face painting supplies, snow cone machines, cotton candy machines, temporary tattoos and supplies for a rainbow balloon arch.

The purpose of this event is to create an environment that can bridge communities together while celebrating the diversity of gender and sexuality, the proposal stated.

Women in Learning and Leadership was fully funded for its event, Take Back the Night, which will be held on April 18 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Business Building Basement.

The funding for this event will cover the costs of keynote speaker Katie Koestner, and a portion of her travel expenses.

“Take Back the Night is both a support an educational event that we do every year,” said Elizabeth Nemec, a freshman biology major and co-chair of WILL’s program committee.

At this event, Koestner will share her story with sexual assault and talk about her experience as an activist, and attendees will be given the opportunity to share their experiences with violence and sexual assault.

TCNJ Hellenic Society was partially funded for its event, Greek Fest, which will be held on April 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Decker Social Space.

SFB provided $2,305.41 to cover the costs of food supplies and balloons. However, the costs of a photo booth and a dance group were tabled.

“It’s basically just an opportunity for the campus to experience some Greek culture,” said Irene Kontogiannis, a senior biology major and president of TCNJ Hellenic Society.

The purpose of this event is to celebrate Greek culture with the college community by showcasing Greek food, music and dance, the proposal explained.

The Italian club was zero funded for its event, La Bella Notte, which would be held on May 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Brower Student Center Room 100.

La Bella Notte was zero funded because the Italian club advertised for the event on Lionsgate before being funded, SFB explained.

The event would mimic a traditional Italian festival by providing authentic Italian dishes, games and trivia, according to its proposal.

The American Medical Student Association was zero funded for its event, The Hippocrates Luncheon, which would be held on April 15 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Brower Student Center Room 100.

The Hippocrates Luncheon was zero funded because AMSA also advertised for the event before it received funding, SFB explained.

This annual event would bring in physicians and other health care professionals who are alumni of the College to inform students about potential careers in health care.