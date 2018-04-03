Around The Dorm 4/4: Odell Beckham Jr., New York Mets and Marvin Bagley III

In this week’s edition of Around the Dorm, “Ref” Miguel Gonzalez asked our panel of three experts — Kevin Kistner, Andres Arango and Vinnie DeTommaso — three questions: 1. Should the New York Giants trade Odell Beckham Jr.? 2. Can the New York Mets maintain a healthy pitching lineup this season? 3. Will Duke’s Marvin Bagley III become the No. 1 NBA draft pick?

1. Should the New York Giants trade Odell Beckham Jr.?

Kevin: I do not think this is the year to trade Odell just yet. The biggest problem with the Giants’ offense is that they do not have a run game. A good run game allows for play action passes and opens up the passing game a lot more. This upcoming draft class is full of extremely talented running backs and the best move this year would be to draft a running back and establish a run game to take pressure off of Eli Manning and ultimately, Odell. Odell deserves at least one more year to prove that he deserves to stay in New York because he is obviously talented. I believe once a run game is established, Eli and Odell will start to use their talent and connection to generate a pass game and an efficient offensive team.

Andres: I don’t think that the Giants should trade Odell — he is an essential part of the franchise. Odell is by far one of the most iconic players in the NFL. He has multiple advertising contracts and his jersey sales surpass those of any other NFL player. He not only guarantees the franchise an enormous profit, but he also indirectly markets the franchise through his continuous roles in advertising campaigns with other companies such as Verizon, Coca-Cola and Head and Shoulders. Odell is also a huge morale booster for the team. Though his attitude may be criticized by the media, his enthusiasm and passion offer his teammates much-needed morale especially after this season, and his work on the field is superb as well.

Vinnie: No, the New York Giants should not trade Odell Beckham Jr. He is one of the best wide receivers in all of the NFL. He has been named second team All-Pro twice and been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. In 2016, he was the fastest player to reach 200 career receptions and 4,000 career receiving yards in the history of the NFL. He is and should be the future of the New York Giants and will continue to be a prolific player for the team.

Kevin gets 3 points for emphasizing a good run game. Andres gets 2 points for mentioning Odell’s marketing and morale worth. Vinnie gets 1 point for using statistics.

2. Can the New York Mets maintain a healthy pitching lineup this season?

Kevin: No one knows for certain whether the Mets’ starting rotation can stay healthy, for it is not predetermined. However, given the history of injuries sustained by the starting rotation, they are in a better place now than in years past. The additions of former Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as manager and former Kansas City Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland were a big step in the right direction for the Mets. Callaway stated in his first press conference that he was going to introduce new structures and routines and hold the players accountable for what they do. It would be a devastating blow to this team if one of their good young starting pitchers goes down with an injury. However, they still have talented young arms like Robert Gsellman, Paul Sewald and Zach Wheeler, who was recently sent down in a likely brief stint to the Las Vegas 51s, the Mets’ Triple A team.

Andres: Although the Mets have an extensive rotation, I believe it is nearly impossible for them to maintain a healthy pitching staff due to the nature of the sport. The players are exposed to a lot of travel time, a plethora of games and a lot of practices. Pitching takes an incredible toll on the pitcher’s body, even for the healthiest individuals.

Vinnie: The New York Mets can easily keep a healthy lineup, but here’s the catch — they won’t. Being a Mets fan has been rough after the team’s World Series appearance in 2015, which left fans optimistic for years to come. Since then, however, it has been a roller coaster of injuries plaguing the pitching rotation. “The Dark Knight” pitcher Matt Harvey has yet to return to his full glory seen in 2015 after fans pressured him into pitching despite recommendations to rest his arm. Aside from Harvey, last season practically all of the Mets’ star pitchers got hurt besides Jacob deGrom. Everyone knows that the Mets’ key to a successful season is to maintain a healthy pitching lineup. It may just be that Mets pitchers are prone to injury — the luck of the Met.

Kevin gets 3 points for discussing the Mets’ manager and pitching coach. Vinnie gets 2 points because being a Mets fan is a lifelong roller coaster. Andres gets 1 point for emphasizing the difficulty of pitching.

3. Will Duke’s Marvin Bagley III become the No. 1 NBA draft pick?

Kevin: I believe that Marvin Bagley III will not be the No. 1 NBA draft pick. Bagley is a very young and talented player, but he still has some work to do. The best player coming out of this draft class is the University of Arizona’s Deandre Ayton. He is a seven-footer who can defend extremely well and has all the right moves down low in the post. His three-point shot is continuing to improve and he is the most NBA-ready player in this class. If it was up to me, I would draft Deandre Ayton first overall but because of Bagley’s athleticism, shot blocking ability and presence around the rim both offensively and defensively, drafting the Duke star first overall would not be considered a bad move by any means.

Andres: Marvin Bagley III is an incredible player. He is physically gifted and stands at an incredible 6’11, which compliments his skills and basketball knowledge. Not only did he lead one of the best teams in the country, but he also excels, averaging over 33 points per game which is incredible in such a competitive professional league. His personality and work ethic will make his transition into the NBA smooth. As a result, I don’t doubt he is worthy of being the first round pick.

Vinnie: Duke’s Marvin Bagley III has a pretty good shot at being drafted first overall. With a strong average of 21.1 points per game, many sports experts claim that he offers the most potential, especially offensively. Where Bagley III struggles is on defense, and that is what is holding him back from being drafted first overall. There’s no doubt that, although he may not be the first pick of the draft, he will definitely be a top five pick. Regardless of what pick he is drafted, in a few years he may become a superstar.

Kevin gets 3 points for comparing Bagley III to Ayton. Andres and Vinnie get 2 points for mentioning statistics.

Kevin wins ATD 9-5-5

