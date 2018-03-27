SFB funds multiple events through conference call

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Seven events were funded and two events were tabled at this week’s Student Finance Board meeting held over a conference call on March 21.

Iota, Iota, Iota, The Association of Students for Africa, PRISM, Lambda Theta Phi, Latin Fraternity Incorporated and the Union Latina Student Organization were fully funded to have Andrea Ritchie speak at the College on April 19 at 6 p.m. in the Education Building Room 212.

Ritchie is an African-American immigrant, attorney and activist who will be speaking about topics in her new book, “Invisible No More,” which delves into racial profiling, police brutality and immigration enforcement against women of color, according to the event’s proposal.

“Her experience as a lawyer, her work as an activist and advocate for impoverished women who are victims of state violence and her personal history as a survivor of violence uniquely positions her to educate TCNJ students,” the proposal stated.

The Black Student Union was fully funded $3,363.70 for its Around the World Fashion Show, which will be held on April 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Brower Student Center Room 100.

Funding for the event includes the costs for a designer, a DJ, a Snapchat filter, lighting, pipes and drapes.

Three separate clubs are contributing clothes for the fashion show. Union Latina is contributing clothes for a Havana, Cuba scene. The Association of Students for Africa is contributing clothes for a Lagos, Nigeria scene and the Indian Students Association is donating clothes for a Mumbai, India scene.

The purpose of this event is to showcase the diversity of multicultural organizations on campus.

This fashion show benefits the campus community by providing a way for multicultural organizations to celebrate their diversity, which is one of the College’s core beliefs, according to the proposal.

Union Latina was partially funded for its Copa event, which will be held on April 21 in the Decker Social Space.

The organization was funded $2,544 for the costs of food, decorations, a DJ and a photobooth, but funding for professional dancers was tabled.

According to the proposal, Copa is an annual Carnival-themed event that combines Latin American cultural influences to create an evening for students to enjoy.

“Copa is an annual event that combines Latin American cultures into one unique and fun evening filled with performances, Latin food and music,” said Erica Bello, a freshman Spanish and psychology double major and Union Latina’s Latino Awareness Chair. “This year’s Carnival theme allows Union Latina to embrace different Carnival traditions into one evening.”

The Mixed Signals were fully funded $4,100 for its event, Rock, which will be held on April 14 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Mayo Concert Hall.

This event will consist of an improvisation performance featuring four trained actors and comedians, as well as an improv workshop, the proposal stated.

The Iota Beta chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was tabled for its event, Delta Lessons, which would be held on April 10 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Business Building Room 122.

The event would consist of a professional and life development skills workshop, the proposal stated.

SFB requested more information about the workshop before deciding on its funding.

Chi Upsilon Sigma was fully funded for its event, Paint your Stress Away with a Twist, which will be held on April 19 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Education Building Room 115.

The organization was funded $2,130 to cover the costs of painting materials, cups and mixed fruit.

A visual artist, Louie Blaka, will teach attendees how to de-stress through painting at this event, the proposal stated.

Chi Upsilon Sigma will also educate the campus community about the benefits of juicing and healthy eating by allowing guests in the audience to create their own smoothies using fruits and vegetables.

The Omicron Epsilon Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority was tabled for its event, The Empowerment Summit: Revitalizing Your Why, which would be held on April 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Brower Student Center.

The purpose of this event is to empower faculty, staff and students by starting from within, the proposal stated.

“We want to offer the campus an experience where they can attend to learn about how they lead, but also why they lead the way they do because of who they are,” the proposal explained.

SFB tabled this event because of high costs and also recommended for Zeta Phi Beta to consider different speakers.

Prism was fully funded $1,000 for its event, Authoring Our Stories, which will be held on Tuesday, April 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Education Building Room 204.

This workshop will help participants examine the ways in which events and people shape life experiences, according to the proposal.

Prism’s event, Big Gay Nooner, which would be held on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Green Lawn, was tabled.

This event would promote the celebration of gender and sexual diversity while allowing students to de-stress by providing crafts and snacks, the proposal explained.

SFB tabled this event to get more information about the Nooner, as well as to understand how giveaways of T-shirts and food would promote the mission of the event.

Medicine, Education and Development for Low Income Families Everywhere was fully funded $3,191.18 for its event, A Taste of South America, which will be held on April 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Brower Student Center Room 225.

Funding will cover the costs of food, utensils, table cloths, balloons, streamers and flyers.

MEDLIFE will be providing traditional South American food with an emphasis on Peruvian culture, according to the proposal.