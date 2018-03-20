WTSR New Noise: St. Vincent and Applesauce Tears

This week, WTSR highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: St. Vincent

Album Name: MASSEDUCTION

Release Number: 5th

Hailing From: New York

Genre: Glam Rock Infused Electro Pop

Label: Lova Vista Recordings

It’s pretty much no question at this point that Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, is one of the most important indie artists of our time. On her highly anticipated fifth release, Clark changes her sound once again, this time going for a more direct pop approach than on any of her other previous albums. It’s possible that this could be a result of her work with producer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers who has also produced for pop idols such as Taylor Swift and Lorde. St. Vincent has also been known to have a distinct sound on each of her releases. This album is a collection of punchy pop songs infused with synths, drum machines and Clark’s signature guitar sound. This is not your typical pop album. The production is flourishing and gritty, yet still somehow sugary at times. The lyrics are dark and personal, and every song has that special sound only St. Vincent can offer. This is a must play.

Must Hear: “Masseduction,” “Fear the Future” and “Los Ageless”

Band Name: Applesauce Tears

Album Name: “Pastoral”

Release Number: 7th

Hailing From: Athens, Georgia

Genre: Atmospheric Spacey Psych

Synth Landscapes

Label: Black Cottage

Applesauce Tears tried out a new sound in “Pastoral.” The move from Athens, Georgia to Atlanta added a new delightfully psychedelic quality to their music that was not there before. The group’s sound has grown into their own, mixing percussion, distorted brass and bird tweets to create Salvador-esque desert backgrounds.

Must Hear: “I’m Gonna Work on Maggie’s Farm Part Time,” “Frontier Poets” and “Daisy Gets Around”