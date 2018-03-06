WTSR New Noise: Hurry and Ride

This week, WTSR’s Music Director Nelson Kelly highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Hurry

Album: “Every Little Thought”

Release Number: Fourth

Hailing From: Philadelphia

Genre: Dreamy power pop

Label: Lame-O Records

Hurry’s fourth effort is similar to most of its already established Philly pop repertoire. Right off the bat, the listener is greeted with familiar guitar jangles, smooth buttery vocals and a rhythm section that will not quit. The lyrics on this album are light and cheery and address subjects such as interpersonal relationships, healthy mindsets and being content in general. It is a very solid album from a WTSR station favorite.

Must Hear: “Waiting for You,” “Every Little Thought” and “Jamie”

Band Name: Ride

Album: “Tomorrow’s Shore”

Release Number: 15th

Hailing From: Oxford, England

Genre: Classic shoegazing dream pop

Label: Wichita Recordings

Ride is a classic shoegaze band from the

U.K. that was huge in the ’90s alongside its contemporaries, My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive and the Jesus and Mary Chain. Dream pop has made a resurgence over the past several years, and Ride has been right there at the forefront with “Weather Diaries,” released in 2017. This four-song EP features cuts that didn’t make it onto the aforementioned album, but do not be fooled — these songs are just as good, if not better. In fact, the brevity of this release makes it a more concise and cohesive listen. The album features the usual hallmarks of shoegaze, ethereal vocals, pop-dripping melodies, swelling guitars and that signature wall of sound that washes over the listener.

Must Hear: “Cold Water People,” “Keep it Surreal” and “Pulsar”