Students party too hard before spring break

By Brielle Bryan

News Editor

‘Geeb’ sends student to hospital

On Feb. 27, at about 11:35 p.m., Campus Police was dispatched to the College’s tennis courts regarding a student under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, police said. Upon arrival, Campus Police met with a male student who seemed to be struggling to walk.

The student stated that he called Campus Police because he felt “really high.” According to police reports, the student said that he smoked something called “colored geeb” while he was in Cromwell Hall. The male student was incoherent and unable to provide Campus Police with further information on who provided him with the controlled dangerous substance, police said. The student was vomiting and was unable to remain standing.

TCNJ EMS arrived and provided patient care and evaluation, police said. Pro-staff was also notified and spoke with the student. Ewing Township EMS arrived and transported the male student to the hospital, police said. Since the student called police seeking help, he was not criminally charged due to New Jersey’s 911 Lifeline Legislation.

Female individual pulls fire alarm to save boyfriend from police

On Feb. 25, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Campus Police responded to a fire alarm at Eickhoff Hall. Upon arrival, Campus Police proceeded to the panel that had been pulled and saw no signs of smoke or fire.

According to police reports, a female student received a text message stating, “(Female individual) said she pulled the fire alarm twice if we doc’ she’s not allowed back.” The female student identified the female individual who pulled the fire alarm to Campus Police.

When the students were allowed back into the building, residents passing by the front desk and were asked to show identification, police said. The female individual who pulled the fire alarm attempted to walk by without her TCNJ ID. After she was stopped, she then identified herself and was asked by Campus Police what happened that night.

The female individual stated, “I was scared. I pulled the fire alarm because I was scared. I thought my boyfriend was in trouble with the cops at a party.”

The female individual was placed in handcuffs and transported to Campus Police Headquarters for processing, police said. She was charged for false public alarms, was issued a complaint summons and given a court date.

Student hits toilet after off-campus frat party

On Feb. 24, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Campus Police responded to Norsworthy Hall in reference to an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, Campus Police met with a male student who stated that his roommate was intoxicated and passed out in the bathroom stall, police said. The male student stated that he called Campus Police when he found his intoxicated roommate.

According to police reports, the intoxicated student was observed to be sitting on the toilet covered in red vomit, with the odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The male student advised Campus Police that he had not seen his roommate all night and was not aware of what or how much he drank.

The intoxicated student told Campus Police that he was at a fraternity party off campus. He stated that he was not aware of what or how much he had to drink at the party. TCNJ EMS evaluated the intoxicated student and determined that he did not need to be transported for further medical attention, police said. The intoxicated male was not charged for underage possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages due to New Jersey’s 911 Lifeline Legislation.

Campus Police call intoxicated student’s parents

On Feb. 24, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Campus Police responded to New Residence Hall in reference to an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, Campus Police met with the community adviser who stated she was contacted by the front desk staff advising her that someone was vomiting near the men’s bathroom, police said.

The intoxicated student had vomit covering his pants and shirt, along with an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. The student stated that he consumed two shots of Smirnoff vodka, police said. Ewing Basic Life Support and TCNJ EMS arrived on scene to evaluate the student and determined that he did not require medical transport.

The intoxicated student’s parents were contacted and advised of the situation. The student did not have friends nearby to watch him for the night, and his father was told that the student would need to be brought home for the night for his safety, police said. The student’s father agreed to pick him up at Campus Police Headquarters.

The intoxicated student was issued a summons for underage possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages and given a court date, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at (609) 771-2345.