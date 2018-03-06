SFB funds six events at weekly meeting

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Six events were funded at this week’s Student Finance Board Meeting on Feb. 28. Additionally, Lauren Bsales, the current administrative director of SFB and a junior deaf education and iSTEM double major, was elected as next year’s executive director of SFB.

TCNJ Musical Theater was fully funded $1,200 for a fight choreographer to help with scenes in its production of “Spring Awakening,” which will be performed from March 28 to March 31 in the Kendall Main Stage Theater.

The fight choreographer will help with violent and intimate scenes that require precise rehearsal.

“This would be teaching violent scenes safely,” said Cat Jannis, TMT’s president and a senior psychology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies double major. “My biggest concern is the violence … because I don’t want anyone getting hurt.”

The choreographer will also help students act out and feel comfortable with the production’s intimacy scenes.

“It’s to making sure it’s flowing well, to make sure that it doesn’t look stupid and also to make sure that everyone is comfortable,” Jannis said. “We also want to make sure we’re presenting it to an audience well because we want to be respectful to the audience.”

The Sophomore Class Council was partially funded $4,135 to provide five buses for its bus trip to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on April 7 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., which would allow for up to 190 sophomores to attend a Phillies baseball game.

“The purpose of this activity is to bring sophomores together in a unique setting that most sophomores might not get to experience on a usual basis,” said Justin Lewbel, sophomore class president and a history and secondary education dual major. “Some benefits of this activity will be to socialize with friends and experience a sporting event in a relaxed setting but also a professional setting.”

Synergy Dance Company was fully funded $3,685 for its Synergy Spring Spectacular dance recital, which will be held on April 14 in the Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater.

Funding will cover the costs of Kendall Hall fees, costumes and decorations.

The purpose of this annual dance recital is for members to showcase the work they have been doing for the past year, according to the proposal.

“We work on our dance technique during the fall semester, then dedicate the spring semester to creating and perfecting this recital, which is 100 percent student choreographed,” the proposal stated.

All College Theatre was fully funded for its event, “An Evening of One-Act Shorts,” which will be held on April 21 and April 22 in the Don Evans Black Box Theater.

ACT was funded $2,100 to cover the cost of props, costumes, set pieces, scripts and royalties.

This event usually showcases three to five short performances, which are either student-written or professionally written, according to the proposal.

“They are all student directed, all student pro-staffed and all student acted,” said Molly Knapp, a junior public health and women’s, gender and sexuality studies double major and ACT’s treasurer and production manager. “This is one of our larger events in terms of student involvement.”

The Association of Students for Africa was partially funded $5,359.96 for its Akwaaba event, which will be held on April 20 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Brower Student Center Room 100.

Full funding was provided for the costs of food, decoration, drinks and utensils. Partial funding was provided for ASFA to select two of the three proposed entertainment aspects of the event, which include the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, a host and a DJ.

Akwaaba is an annual banquet that celebrates and showcases African culture through performances, food, attire and music, according to the proposal.

“The meaning of Akwaaba is to welcome everybody to enjoy the African culture,” said Oreoluwa Nubi, president of ASFA and a senior public health major.

The Japanese Student Association was funded for its TCNJ Night Market event, which will be held on March 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Green Lawn.

JSA was fully funded $3,899 for tents, a fortune teller, digital signage, a banner and various food items, but JSA was tabled for the cost of a food truck. SFB requested further explanation for the food truck and how it adds to event’s mission.

TCNJ Night Market will celebrate the street markets of Asian nightlife and feature food from various countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Korean Student Association, Barkada, the Chinese Student Association, Asian-American Association, International and Domestic Student Organization, Alpha Phi Omega and Student Government will be co-sponsoring this event.

“TCNJ doesn’t have anything like this,” said Christine Papas, president of JSA and junior mathematics major. “Multicultural buffet is kind of similar but it only features food rather than activities and performances.”

There will also be a fortune teller, which reflects the current pop culture of various countries, said Elisa Liang, treasurer of JSA and a sophomore psychology major.