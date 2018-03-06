Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

I believe that most of us Americans have been victims of bullying and/or some form of abuse at some time in our lives. As a former counselor and therapist, I worked with and tried to help many victims of everyday bullying, as well as other forms of abuse.

I found that the biggest problem was that many victims did not stand up to their bullies and abusers. The best question that I have ever heard a counselor or therapist ask their clients relative to this was the following:

“What parts of yourself don’t you love that allows you to let this bully or abuser continue to mistreat and abuse you?”

This question prompted many people to finally make some serious changes in their lives and to walk away from and leave their abusers.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein