Lacrosse tramples Haverford, remains undefeated

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

Coming off a 14-2 win against Neumann University on Feb. 24, the Lions dismantled Haverford University, 16-3, in a home game on the breezy night of Wednesday, March 1.

The Lions, ranked No. 2 in the country according to a poll from the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association coaches, displayed their offensive might against Haverford.

Senior midfielder Amanda Muller first got the Lions on the scoreboard in the fifth minute. On the next play, freshman defender Avery Sweeney added another goal. Fellow freshman midfielder Erin Jaffe scored off a pass from Muller in the sixth minute.

In the eighth minute, the Lions built a 4-0 lead when sophomore attacker Olivia Cleale hurled in a shot on a free position attempt. Haverford countered with its first goal on the next play, but the Lions offense kept rolling.

Sophomore midfielder Alexandria Fitzpatrick contributed two goals for the team in the first half. Meanwhile, the defensive duo of senior Elizabeth Morrison and junior Brooke Lionetti relegated Haverford’s offense to only three goals.

The lacrosse team dominated Haverford on both sides of the field in the second half. In the 23rd minute, Fitzpatrick netted her third goal of the game. Sophomore midfielder Allie Norman then scored back-to-back goals, giving the Lions a commanding 11-3 lead.

The Lions were not yet finished, as they went on to net five more goals with contributions by Cleale, Morrison, Fitzpatrick and junior midfielder Erin Harvey. Overall, the Lions outshot Haverford, 38-15 and forced 24 turnovers. The team’s defense proved to be rock solid — junior goalkeeper Miranda Chrone recorded five saves.

On the same day, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced Morrison as one of the 50 players on the women’s watch list for the annual Tewaaraton award. The award is given to the nation’s premier male and female college lacrosse players. Morrison is currently the only Division III player to be on the watch list.

With two wins and thirty goals tallied, the Lions will suit up for an away match against Dickinson College on Saturday, March 10.