SFB funds multiple cultural events

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Student Finance Board gave students a chance to experience European, Asian and Caribbean culture when it funded four cultural events at its weekly meeting on Feb. 21.

The French Club was fully funded $1,641.70 to cover transportation and parking fees for its annual NYC Excursion, which is set for April 7 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The club will visit a French exhibit called “Public Parks, Private Gardens: From Paris at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.” Attendees will have the option to buy lunch at a nearby French restaurant, La Bonne Soupe.

The excursion is meant to involve students in activities aimed at increasing interest, knowledge and appreciation of French culture, according to the proposal packet.

“It’s a really fun trip, it’s a fun way to explore French culture,” said Allison Smith, president of the French Club and a junior chemistry major.

The Indian Student Association was fully funded $1,667.50 for its Bollywood Night event, which will be held on March 24 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the Decker Social Space. Funding for this event covers the costs of decorations, food, utensils, plates, napkins, drinks and a DJ.

“We showcase various dance styles,” said Jasmine Mahajan, treasurer of ISA and a sophomore biology major. “We have all of the Indian dance teams perform at Bollywood night.”

A wide variety of Indian music will be played at the event to showcase the multifaceted culture of India, according to the proposal packet.

“The music played will range from traditional bhangra, Bollywood melodies and modern hip hop, showcasing what influences young Indian-Americans today,” the proposal stated.

The Asian American Association was fully funded $2,524.03 for its annual TCNJ Mystique of the East event, which will be held on April 15 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Kendall Hall.

The funding will cover the costs of Kendall Hall fees, a banner and digital signage for advertising in the Brower Student Center.

Mystique of the East will include performances inspired by various Asian countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, according to the proposal.

Barkada, the Chinese Student Association and the Korean Student Association will be cosponsoring Mystique of the East, according to the proposal.

The Haitian Student Association was partially funded $749 for its Ambiance event, which will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Brower Student Center Room 225.

Funding will cover the costs of decorations, such as flowers, balloons and floor standups.

The purpose of Ambiance is to celebrate Haitian culture and educate the campus community, according to the proposal.

“Throughout the room and on the tables there will be facts displayed about the country and its culture,” the proposal stated. “As our theme this year is focusing on highlighting different cities in Haiti, we will show their culture and historical importance not only in Haiti but in the world itself.”

The Freshman Class Council was tabled for its karaoke night, which was proposed to be held on March 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Traditions Lounge.

SFB suggested that the FCC should lower the event’s cost per student ratio by looking into other on-campus food options and locations to host the event.