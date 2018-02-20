WTSR New Noise: tUnE-yArDs and Bell’s Roar

This week, WTSR’s Nelson Kelly and Brian Marino highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: tUnE-yArDs

Album Name: “I Can Feel You Creep Into My Personal Life”

Release Number: 4th

Hailing From: New England

Genre: Indie Art-Pop

Label: 4AD

On this fourth release by Merrill Garbus, we are treated with a work that is far more electronic and ambitious than any of Garbus’s previous albums. The album has very strong lyricism and attempts to tackle political and personal issues such as white guilt in the U.S. Garbus does a good job of creating some songs with powerful lyrics, while still making some beats that people can dance to, though the album does get a bit too eclectic at times. While it is not the most accessible album, it is certainly a beautiful work and deserves a listen.

Must Hear: “Coast to Coast,” “Heart Attack” and “Hammer”

Band Name: Bell’s Roar

Album Name: “We Carry Us”

Release Number: Debut

Hailing From: The Bronx

Genre: Lush Synthy Post-Rock Pop

Label: Self-released

Bell’s Roar is making a big splash on the indie music scene with their debut LP “We Carry Us.” The album is full of catchy synth hooks, beautiful vocal melodies and crescendos galore. The bandcamp biography gives the audience more background, “The name bell’s roar symbolizes the focus and attitude held in Sean Desiree’s solo project. This is a reference to feminist writer, Bell Hooks, who speaks of intersectionality and solidarity in their work. Being a queer, gender nonconforming person of color, Sean cannot isolate forms of oppression. The roar represents the fight to not be silent and to use their creative voice to stop ongoing domination.”

Must Hear: “Celebrate,” “Echoes from Below” and “You Call Me Cold”