SFB funds CUS’ therapeutic yoga session

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Chi Upsilon Sigma, Chabad and Hillel and the Black Student Union, were funded for their events at this week’s SFB meeting on Feb. 14.

The College’s chapter of CUS, a national Latin sorority, was fully funded $220.20 for its event “Be A Yogie,” which will be held on March 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Empower Yoga in Campus Town.

The funds provided will cover the costs of the Empower Yoga rental fee and supplies needed to make informational pamphlets for attendees.

At the hot yoga session, there will be a yoga instructor who will be able to work with both beginners and experienced “yogies,” according to the proposal packet.

“We’re doing yoga exercises and practicing different techniques,” said Dianelis Mendoza, treasurer of CUS and a junior nursing major. “We’ll also be providing education and providing services.”

Students who attend the session will be able to make pamphlets with nine different yoga positions and mantras, which will allow people to include their personalized goals, the proposal stated.

Chabad and Hillel were fully funded $700 for the costs of a caricature artist, jester and balloon man for its Purim event in the Education Building Room 212 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 1.

SFB funded these previously tabled expenses after costs were reduced from $1,000 and further justification of these costs were provided to board.

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate and educate the campus community about the Jewish holiday of Purim,” the proposal stated. “Often considered the most festive and joyous holiday on the calendar, it commemorates the miraculous survival of a persecuted people.”

The Black Student Union was partially funded for its “Black Excellence Ball,” which will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Decker Hall.

SFB funded BSU $2,450.30 for the costs of decorations, drinks, serving tools, food, a serving wall and the band Soulful Sounds.

After the event was tabled at SFB’s Feb. 7 meeting, BSU provided further justification for the cost of Soulful Sounds.

The band’s performance was free in past years when its members, who are alumni, attended the College.

“We really like the way they sound. We connect with them well. We think it’s important to use the same people over and over again,” said Anisa Douglas, treasurer of BSU and a sophomore early childhood education and psychology double major. “Since they are a business now we think it’s important for them to be properly compensated for their time.”

The purpose of this event, which is held in honor of Black History Month, is to honor specific students, faculty and staff for their achievements that represent the community in a positive light, the proposal explained.

The Association of Students for Africa’s event, “Akwaaba,” which would be held in the Brower Student Center Room 100, was tabled due to increased costs from last year, according to SFB.

“The purpose of our club is to celebrate, promote and express the African culture to the TCNJ community,” said Oreoluwa Nubi, President of ASFA and senior public health major. “At this banquet, this is where we really show our African culture with performances, attire, clothing and food.”

Akwaaba exposes students to African culture and unite people of all cultures, the proposal stated.

The event will be representative of various African cultures and subcultures by serving both East and West African dishes, explained Ifeanyichukw Adibemma, treasurer of ASA and a sophomore health and exercise science major.

The proposed main performance would be the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, which is musical group that consists of drummers, dancers and masquerade soloists.