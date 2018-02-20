Men’s basketball finishes out regular season

By Alexander Reich

Correspondent

The Lions traveled to Rutgers-Newark on Feb. 14 and defeated the team by a score of 67-62 in Lions’ last game of the regular season.

In the opening minutes of the first half, junior guard Joe Montano had a quick start and drained two three-pointers to put the Lions in a favorable position. The powerful Lions offense continued firing away until Rutgers-Newark came back to push the score to 22-15, but the Lions remained ahead throughout the first quarter.

Although Rutgers-Newark had a potent offense, it was unable to stop the Lions from going on a 10-3 run before halftime, with a score of 34-30.

Senior guard Eric Murdock Jr. had another tremendous performance, scoring a total of 19 points. Sophomore guard Randall Walko earned 20 points to help the Lions achieve victory before entering the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament.

As the second seed in the NJAC tournament, the Lions will compete in the semifinals against sixth-seeded William Paterson University in Packer Hall on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

William Paterson previously upsetted third-seed New Jersey City University to get to the semifinals while the College received a bye.

With a home court advantage as the Lions prepare to take on William Paterson, the men’s basketball team hopes to extend its regular season success into the NJAC tournament.