Lions Plate: Mac and cheese in a mug

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

If you hate washing dishes as much as I do, meals in a mug can be your best friend. From Lions Plate’s decadent french toast to our gooey chocolate cake, there are so many culinary shortcuts for students like us — food lovers who don’t always have time to cook. Lions Plate is here with another meal in a mug that will save you a trip to the grocery store.

This recipe for mac and cheese in a mug takes Easy Mac to the next level. Ditch the powdered cheese and use fresh, real ingredients to give this recipe a richer flavor that will leave you cheesin’ for more.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup elbow pasta

1/2 cup water

1/4 milk (preferably whole)

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. In a mug, combine water and elbow pasta and stir well.

2. Microwave for two minutes. Remove from microwave and stir. Place in microwave and heat for an additional two minutes. Remove from microwave and stir until the water has been absorbed by the pasta — reheat if necessary.

3. Add milk, cheese and butter to the pasta and stir. Microwave for an additional 30 seconds.

4. Add salt and pepper for taste, if desired.

5. Enjoy!