WTSR New Noise: Hot Snakes and Loma

This week, WTSR highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Hot Snakes

Album Name: “It’s For You!: The

Incomplete Hot Snakes”

Release Number: 10th

Hailing From: San Diego

Genre: Post-hardcore

Label: Sub Pop

Hot Snakes are a post-hardcore band from San Diego that started in 1999, broke up and reformed in 2011. The sound bounces back and forth between noisy leads and bright chords that complement each other extremely well. At the band’s best, it combines the two into aggressive melodies like in the songs, “Light Up The Stars” and “Paid In Cigarettes.” The pounding and scratchy guitars come through stronger on the songs without a bass, punctuating the band’s aggressive sound. Supposedly, the band has a new album in the works to be released later this year. If these songs are anything to go by, it should be good.

Must Hear: “Light Up the Stars,” “Paid in Cigarettes,” “Salton City” and “Plenty for All”

Band Name: Loma

Album Name: “Loma”

Release Number: Debut

Hailing From: Texas

Genre: Hypnotic Tingly Dream Pop

Label: Sub Pop

Loma’s music is enigmatic. It is overwhelming and understated all at once. A lot is going on, but it is mixed so masterfully that it feels like each song contains one cohesive musical movement. Haunting melodies, pounding syncopated rhythms, soft guitar jangles and ethereal vocals wash over you as you listen to this album. To listen to this album is to dream with your eyes open. The promising debut makes you look forward to hearing more from this band.

Must Hear: “Black Willow,” “Dark

Oscillation,” “Relay Runner” and “Joy”