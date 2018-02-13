SFB funds Best Buddies for ‘Glee’ star guest speaker

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Six events were funded, one event was tabled and one event was denied funding at this week’s Student Finance Board Meeting on Feb. 7.

Best Buddies was fully funded $2,343.88 to have Lauren Potter, an actress with Down syndrome who starred on the TV show, “Glee,” visit the College as a guest speaker. The event will be held on March 7 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Mayo Concert Hall.

Funding for this event will cover costs of Potter’s appearance, Mayo Concert Hall fees, security fees and refreshments for after the event.

This event is part of Best Buddies’ week-long “Spread the Word to End the Word” initiative, which aims to spread awareness about the detrimental effects of using of the word “retard,” according to the event’s proposal packet.

“During this week we spread awareness as to why using the word ‘retarded’ is derogative, offensive and exclusive to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Melissa Heintz, president of Best Buddies and a junior special education and women’s gender and sexuality studies double major.

Best Buddies hopes that by having Potter speak about this issue, people will be less likely to use offensive language in the future.

“We feel as though having Lauren Potter here will spread awareness in a more wide variety than just our club,” said Melanie Loth, a member of Best Buddies and junior math and statistics double major. “Her presentation will help to create a more inclusive environment at TCNJ.”

The i-Tunes a capella group was fully funded for its first annual “Blends with Benefits Invitation” on April 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Mayo Concert Hall.

$601 from SFB will cover costs for expendable supplies, student technicians, student ushers and the student house manager.

A capella groups from Ramapo College, Drew University and Villanova University were invited to perform alongside i-Tunes.

“This concert benefits the student body because they can attend the event and listen to a diverse repertoire from multiple groups,” the proposal stated. “It will attract students from on and off campus, giving them a chance to see something new and fresh from our acapella community.”

The College’s chapter of Chi Upsilon Sigma, a national Latin sorority, was partially funded for its event “Snuggle your Insomnia Away,” which will be held on Feb. 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Social Sciences Building.

The club was partially funded $250 to cover the cost of fabric that will be used to make blankets.

The purpose of “Snuggle your Insomnia Away” is to provide the campus community with information about how to deal with insomnia and create better sleep habits, according to the proposal packet.

There will also be an interactive component in which students can make their own blankets.

“Through this program we provide an education of how much sleep is enough sleep, how to better regulate your sleep and how much time you should take for a nap,” said Dianelis Mendoza, a junior nursing major and treasurer of CUS.

This event matches up with the sorority’s core values, which are based on helping the campus community, explained Mendoza.

“Based off of our organization we have four awarenesses –– educational, political, cultural and social,” Mendoza said. “This program will target an educational and a social issue.”

CUS did not receive funding for its proposed event, “Red Affair.” Red Affair, to be advertised only as a social event, was meant to educate the campus community on rape culture, domestic violence and sexually transmitted infections by integrating music and dance sessions.

The proposal was not funded because of a lack of organization, conflicts with advertising and issues with the way in which the mission of the event would be carried out, SFB explained.

While SFB is not against the mission of the proposed event, some members expressed concerns about creating a party atmosphere at an event that is supposed to educate students about risk management.

TCNJ Chinese Students Association was fully funded for its annual Chinese New Year Celebration, which will be held on Feb. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Brower Student Center Room 100.

SFB provided $3,433.74 to cover the costs of food, utensils and delivery fees.

Chinese New Year has great significance to the Chinese culture, members of CSA explained.

“Chinese New Year is one of the most important and major holidays in Chinese culture,” said Alice Li, a senior statistics major and treasurer of CSA. “It is a festival that celebrates the turn of the Chinese lunar calendar.

The Chinese New Year celebration is more traditional and authentic than other events hosted by CSA, according to Stephanie MacDougall, a sophomore international studies major and president of CSA.

This event will also provide educational components about Chinese culture. Between performances, attendees will be presented with a narrative intended to help students learn about the history of Chinese culture, according to the event’s proposal packet.

The College’s Black Student Union was fully funded for its event, “Melanin Expressions,” which will be held on Feb. 21 in Mayo Concert Hall from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and was tabled for its “Black Excellence Ball,” which would be held on Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Decker Hall.

SFB contributed $613 for “Melanin Expressions” to cover the costs of Mayo Concert Hall fees. Originally called “Black Monologues,” the name of the event was changed to “Melanin Expressions” to allow for a wider range of self expression than just monologues.

“This is an event that allows faculty, students and staff a safe place to express themselves,” said Anisa Douglas, a sophomore early childhood education and psychology double major and treasure of BSU. “This really hits TCNJ’s core values of inclusiveness and self reflection.”

The Black Excellence Ball, which cost more than $1,000 last year, was tabled because SFB wanted further justification for the costs of the band and decorations requested by BSU.

Eurasia/Middle East Society was fully funded $4,275 for its event, “Nowruz,” a Persian New Year’s celebration, which will be held on March 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Education Building Room 212.

Funding will cover costs of food from King Pita Palace, decorations, flowers, traditional Middle Eastern music and a sound technician.

“(The event) exposes our campus to a global celebration that many haven’t had experience with before, and it creates a community atmosphere for Middle Eastern students and for students interested in the Middle East,” according to the event’s proposal packet.