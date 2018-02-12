Lions Plate: Homemade Cookie Dough

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

We’ve all snuck a taste of homemade cookie dough from the mixing spoon before popping some cookies into the oven to be baked. I’m even guilty of sticking my finger in cake batter after mixing it to its sweet, sugary state. It wasn’t until I got food poisoning that I took my mom’s warnings seriously.

The main ingredient in raw dough or batter that could cause harm is eggs. With this egg-free recipe, Lions Plate is bringing you the best parts of cookie dough with less risk of getting sick. Make sure to keep any leftover dough refrigerated due to the dairy in this recipe.

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tbsps butter, melted

1/8 tsp of salt

1/8 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp white sugar

1 tbsp milk

5 tbsp flour

3 tbsp chocolate chips

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together butter, both sugars, salt, vanilla and milk.

2. Add flour to mixture, one tablespoon at a time, until you have a proper cookie dough consistency.

3. Add chocolate chips. Enjoy!