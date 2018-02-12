Campus Style: Styled Jeans

By Lexy Yulich

Columnist

Jeans have taken the world by storm as one of the most popular trends in fashion right now. They have almost always been in style, but new trends that encourage people to wear jeans that fit their individual preferences are flourishing. Jeans with fringe bottoms, ripped jeans, jeans with embroidery and jeans paired with belts are some of the more popular styles. The best part about this trend is that you don’t have to splurge to find a cute pair that fits your style. Here are three easy ways to find trendy jeans that don’t break the bank.

1. Shop online. It’s no secret that I love stores like Free People and Anthropologie, but when you’re a college student, it’s hard to shell out $100 for a pair of jeans. Instead, I find inspiration from big brand stores and search for duplicates or similar styles from online stores such as ASOS, Misguided and Shein. If you do order jeans online, make sure you pick a store that has a fair return policy in case they don’t fit.

2. Go thrift shopping — you never know what you’re going to find there. Some of my favorite funky jeans have come from thrift shops. You will be more likely to find jeans in stores like Plato’s Closet, but I’ve seen nice jeans in Goodwill too. If you’re planning a trip to New York City or Philadelphia any time soon, there are tons of thrift stores that will alter jeans and resell them. Check out AuH20, Urban Jungle or Angel Street Thrift Shop.

3. Make your own. There are tons of tutorials on Youtube and Pinterest that show you how to create ripped jeans using a pair that you already own. Based on personal experience, making your own ripped jeans is the easiest out of these options. I like to purchase an inexpensive pair from Forever 21, or find a really old pair that I haven’t worn in a while, and reimagine them. There’s something so satisfying about recycling your old clothing items and turning them into something more stylish.