Lions maul opponents at Messiah College Open

Maximillian C. Burgos

Staff Writer

The wrestling team continued to show their dominance this past weekend, winning their fifth consecutive dual meet on Friday, Feb. 2, against Wilkes University, 42-6.

The Lions also excelled at the Messiah College Open tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3, in which eight Lions placed and two were champions. With this past weekend’s performance, the Lions are now 14-4 on the season with only two dual meets to go.

The Lions got off to a roaring start on Friday. Sophomore Dan Ortega got the momentum on the Lions’ side early, with his 10-0 major decision victory at 125 over his opponent. Senior James Goldschmidt also came up big at the 133-pound match by pinning his opponent and putting the Lions up 10-0 after the first two bouts of the night.

After conceding a pin at 141, the Lions proceeded to shutout Wilkes. The Lions won their next six bouts. Junior JT Beirne and senior Pat Schinder both earned pins for the College at the 157 and 197 respectively. Sophomore Dan Kilroy and senior Kyle Cocozza both earned major decisions at the 174 and heavyweight brackets respectively as well. The Lions ended the night winning 42-6, and earning their 14th win of the season.

The Lions traveled to Messiah College on Saturday to wrestle in the Messiah College Open tournament. Freshmen Anthony Rua and Jacob Falleni both took first place at their respective weights of 133 and 125.

Falleni earned a major decision, a decision, a technical fall and pinned an opponent to take home first. Both wrestlers went a perfect 4-0 on the day.

Sophomore Anthony Gagliano worked his way to the finals at the 149-pound bracket. In the process, he earned a decision, a major decision, a technical fall and a pin, but came up short in the finals losing by just one point. Nevertheless, Gagliano left the mat with second place honors.

Freshman Dominic Fano placed third at the 157-pound bracket. Fano went 4-1 on the day, earning two pins, including one in his final match to take home third.

Senior Austin Maltez and sophomore Mike Plaska both took home fourth at their respective weights of 125 and 133. Sophomore Nic Mele and freshman

Jake Giordano earned sixth and seventh place finishes.

The Lions dominated this weekend, and look to keep the momentum going at Packer Hall on Friday, Feb. 9 against Delaware Valley University. They then travel to Messiah College for their last regular meet on Saturday, Feb. 10.